ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Carmakers get inventive as global chip crisis bites

By Christina Amann
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pnNWG_0d77qD8b00

MUNICH (Reuters) - Whether buying computer chips directly from manufacturers, reconfiguring cars, or producing them with parts missing, automakers are having to get creative to cope with the global shortage of semiconductors.

The shortage, due to supply problems and a surge in demand for consumer electricals during the pandemic, has hit the auto industry hard, with millions of vehicles worldwide not being produced because important parts are missing.

With the problem lasting longer than initially expected, manufacturers including Daimler and Volkswagen have had to rethink production strategies.

Car manufacturers usually buy parts from major suppliers such as Bosch and Continental, which in turn buy from suppliers further down the chain.

In some cases that has led to a lack of transparency, said Ondrej Burkacky, a senior partner at McKinsey.

“There was the fallacy of thinking that you had a choice between two suppliers, but the truth is that they both had the chips made in the same foundry,” he said.

That is now changing, according to Daimler Purchasing Manager Markus Schäfer.

The German maker of Mercedes-Benz cars has set up a direct line of communication with all chip suppliers, including wafer producers in Taiwan, he said at the IAA auto show in September.

Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess speaks of “strategic partnerships” his company has entered into with manufacturers in Asia.

Chip suppliers need to be treated differently given their strategic importance to the industry, said Stefan Bratzel from the Center for Automotive Management.

“You have seen the problems that arise when you treat the chip companies like other suppliers and stop the calls,” he said.

McKinsey’s Burkacky said carmakers should consider direct investments in production, or longer contracts with terms of more than 18 months.

“Not much of that has been implemented yet,” he added.

‘MORE RESILIENT’

In the meantime, vehicle developers are doing their part to help manufacturers manage the supply crunch.

Annette Danielski, chief financial officer of Volkswagen’s trucking unit Traton, said the company was trying to clear some space on the motherboards of control systems.

“If we change the software, we can use fewer semiconductors and achieve the same functionality,” she said. “That sometimes takes a long lead time because the regulatory authorities intervene, but there are areas where you can change something quickly.”

Daimler relies on new designs for control units. Rather than using one specific chip, these are designed to work with an alternative that can be used in the event of delivery problems, the company’s head of purchasing Schäfer said.

Tesla is considered the model for this.

The company reprogrammed software within three months so that other less scarce chips could be used, enabling the U.S. electric carmaker to weather the crisis better than many others.

General Motors has said it will work with chip manufacturers like Qualcomm, STM and Infineon to develop microcontrollers that combine several functions previously controlled by individual chips.

“We are trying to create an ecosystem that is more resilient, more expandable and always available,” a company spokesperson said.

PRIORITISING

Some carmakers are stockpiling - or what BMW calls “hole shoring.”

The whole car is built except for a missing part, and can then be completed relatively easily when it shows up.

Other automakers are also using this strategy. Sometimes vehicles are delivered without certain functions controlled by chips.

Semiconductors are also conserved for high-quality vehicles, like electric cars, while customers face even longer wait times for low-priced combustion engines.

That strategy is slowly reaching its limits. Volkswagen recently had to temporarily stop the production of electric cars in its Zwickau plant in Germany.

How well these coping strategies work is not yet clear.

“The bill will be presented in mid or late 2022, when you can see who came out of the crisis well and who did not make it so well,” said McKinsey’s Burkacky.

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) sends ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying deliveries

Tesla has started to send an ultimatum to buyers who keep delaying their deliveries as part of a new policy change in the evolving market. Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has decided to send an ultimatum to buyers who have been delaying their deliveries for long periods of time.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

7 Best EV Stocks to Buy As The Competition Gets Fierce

The global electric vehicle (EV) industry is at a growth inflection point, and that brings the topic of EV stocks directly to mind. According to Deloitte, EV sales are likely to grow at a CAGR of 29% through 2030. So, with clear, multi-year industry tailwinds, EV stocks are likely to be among the top investment themes.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markus Schäfer
Street.Com

Ford Motor Ties Up With Global Foundries for Car Chips

Automaker Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report on Thursday said it partnered with chipmaker Global Foundries to address the global semiconductor chip shortage, which has led to production delays for its vehicles. “It’s critical that we create new ways of working with suppliers to give Ford – and...
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford To Collaborate With GlobalFoundries As Chip Supply Crisis Continues

For the bulk of 2021, the semiconductor chip shortage has heavily impacted automotive production and is projected to cost automakers upwards of $210 billion in losses this year alone. Making matters worse, no one really knows when the chip supply might begin to catch up with demand, with estimates ranging from as early as mid-2022 to 2024 or even later. Thus, Ford has announced that it’s taking a different approach to this crisis by forming a strategic alliance with GlobalFoundries Inc., a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

The global chip shortage is now impacting DDR5 manufacturing

In brief: If you're currently using a quality DDR4-3200 memory kit, going with DDR5 for your next upgrade won't yield much of a performance improvement despite its significantly higher price. Not only that, finding DDR5 modules in stock will be a struggle in the coming months as manufacturers can't get their hands on some essential components needed to make them.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Global smartphone sales fall as component shortage bites

Global smartphone sales fell by 6.8% during the third quarter of 2021 as manufacturers an ongoing shortage of components in the industry, new figures have shown. The ongoing shortage of key components in the mobile industry contributed to a decline on global smartphone sales during the third quarter of 2021.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Munich#Daimler#Bosch#Mckinsey#Mercedes Benz#Iaa
motor1.com

Tesla's Elon Musk responds to General Motors 'leading' in EVs

While most of us are simply focused on the electric vehicles themselves, it's hard to escape from the surrounding topics, especially as the EV market expands and changes the paradigm. It's actually getting hilarious. Earlier this month, GM's CEO Mary Barra was asked about EVs and said that General Motors...
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Here’s what auto manufacturers are inventing to overcome the chip crisis

There chip crisis, that for some months has been gripping the auto sector even more than consumer electronics, it seems to be approaching its most critical point, with the various manufacturers having adopted different solutions to get out of it. In reality, as pointed out by Ondrej Burkacky, an analyst...
ELECTRONICS
CleanTechnica

Will The EV Revolution Trigger Global Economic Crisis?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. The transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy is already creating winners and losers. We write about the winners often in this space — they include just about anyone who invested in Tesla since the 2010 IPO, especially those who followed a buy-and-hold strategy, as well as those who bet on charging infrastructure companies before their recent surge following the passing of the infrastructure bill. Many fear that auto industry workers will be among the losers, and this is shaping up as an issue that could hold back the EV transition, specifically in auto-centric countries such as Germany and Japan, where the shift to manufacturing EVs could endanger substantial numbers of auto industry jobs.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
motor1.com

UK commercial vehicle production up despite global chip shortage

Commercial vehicle manufacturing grew in the UK last month despite the ongoing global chip shortage, new figures have revealed. Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows almost 7,900 new commercial vehicles (CVs) were built in the UK last month in spite of “challenges” caused by the shortage.
ECONOMY
Reuters

India's top carmaker flags drop in Dec output on chip crunch

BENGALURU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS) said on Tuesday vehicle production at two of its manufacturing locations in the country could be around 80% to 85% of normal capacity in December due to the ongoing semiconductor shortages. India's biggest carmaker said in a filing to the stock...
BUSINESS
BBC

Nissan boss warns no end in sight to global chip shortage

The Omicron variant could add pressure to a chronic shortage of microchips used in car manufacturing, the boss of car giant Nissan has warned. Makoto Uchida said it was too early to say when normal deliveries, and therefore finished cars, would resume. "I can't give you a date. This new...
BUSINESS
pocketnow.com

Samsung 5G chip for cars lands amid massive global automotive chip shortage

If you've recently visited a car dealer, you must have been presented with a long waiting time for your car. This is primarily because car chips (semiconductor chips used in automobiles) are in short supply. But, it seems that it hasn't stopped chip manufacturers from announcing new chips. Samsung, today, announced new 5G-enabled chips for cars and automobile vehicles. This is the first time we're seeing semiconductor chips for cars that are capable of fifth-generational network connectivity. Here are all the details:
ELECTRONICS
Reuters

Egypt's Mansour, General Motors to draw up plan to make electric cars

CAIRO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and Egypt's Al Mansour Automotive Co have agreed to study joint manufacturing of electric vehicles in Egypt and, once finished, ask the government for support, Mansour Automotive Chairman Mohamed Mansour said on Wednesday. Under a memorandum signed on Wednesday, the two...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Car Brand Has the Worst Dealers in America

Car sales began to explode this year, but there are many challenges — mostly lack of inventory due to a shortage of chips used in cars. Despite the challenges, satisfaction with the sales experience at the dealership is unchanged from last year, according to J.D. Power. Not all dealers perform well, however, and the brand […]
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy