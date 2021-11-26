ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sreyashii Sengupta to Head Shibashish Sarkar’s Continental Entertainment in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

By Patrick Frater
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran film distributor Sreyashii Sengupta has been appointed Southeast Asia CEO for Continental Entertainment, a new Singapore-based film marketing and distribution firm. The firm was registered in January and is controlled by Shibasish Sarkar, former group CEO of Reliance Entertainment and chairman of NASDAQ-listed SPAC company International Media Acquisition Corp...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
GreenwichTime

Prithviraj Sukumaran to Play Indo-Singaporean Biscuit Baron Rajan Pillai in Yoodlee Series

Prithviraj Sukumaran, one of the top stars of India’s Malayalam-language film industry, will direct and play the lead of an as-yet-untitled series on Rajan Pillai, popularly known as the “Biscuit Baron.”. The Hindi-language streaming series will be produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Indian music giant Saregama,...
MOVIES
Variety

Lionsgate Play Aims to Double Asian Presence by End of 2022, Reveals Southeast Asian Focus (EXCLUSIVE)

Streamer Lionsgate Play is aiming to nearly double its presence in Asia to 15 countries by the end of 2022. Speaking to Variety ahead of Singapore’s Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF), Rohit Jain, MD South Asia, and networks – emerging markets Asia, said, “Give or take, we should be in 13 to 15 countries by the end of 2022. We are already in eight, Philippines is launching for us next quarter.” The service’s Asia rollout began with India. Countries it is now available in include Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. “We are focused on pretty much most of the...
MARKETS
GreenwichTime

IQiyi International Unveils First Thai Original, Five Series From Malaysia

IQiyi International, the overseas arm of Chinese video streamer iQiyi, used the platform of the Asian Television Forum & Market on Wednesday to reveal its first original drama series from Thailand, and an additional five from Malaysia. To be directed by Konkiat Komesiri (“Slice”), “KinnPorsche” is a 14-part Thai crime...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Asian Academy Creative Awards Return to Virtual Studio

The Asian Academy Creative Awards will return to a pioneering virtual studio later this week as the twin prize ceremonies remain virtual for a second year, due to ongoing COVID concerns and complex travel regulations in the region. “It was fantastic that ceremonies like the International Emmy’s could be a physical event, but our part of the world isn’t quite there yet” said AAA president, Michael McKay, from Singapore. “It remains a different situation in Asia right now.” The Grand Awards will present 20 categories of prize on Thursday (Dec. 2, 2021) and a further 18 at the Gala Awards on Friday....
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dhanush
Person
Akshay Kumar
Middletown Press

India’s Samantha Boards ‘Arrangements of Love’ Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The film is to be directed by BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John, whose credits include “Downton Abbey” and “The Good Karma Hospital.”. 'Downton Abbey' Director Philip John Boards Toronto Financing Forum Project 'Arrangements of Love' (EXCLUSIVE) The film is produced by Sunitha Tati’s Indian outfit Guru Films, whose “Oh! Baby,”...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

India’s Yash Raj Films’ First Foray Into Streaming Series to be Investigative Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

The first series from leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films’ streaming arm YRF Entertainment will be an as yet untitled investigative thriller, Variety has learned. Set in Bhopal, the capital of the central Indian state Madhya Pradesh, the series is budgeted at INR1 billion ($13.4 million) and will be a four-hero project, Variety understands. It will be directed by either Shiv Rawal, a debutant director being groomed by the company, or Gopi Puthran, who previously directed “Mardaani 2” (2019) and wrote “Mardaani” (2014) for Yash Raj Films.
MOVIES
GreenwichTime

‘Through The Lens’ Shoots for Close-up on Lesser-Known Singapore

In a place as crowded, high tech and self-aware as Singapore it can be difficult to find the unique and the unknown. Yet that was the challenge laid down by the Singapore Tourism Board when opening its SG Stories Content Fund for a second funding round. It received over 400 submissions and selected 18 projects to be made.
PHOTOGRAPHY
GreenwichTime

Exile Content Studio Taps Former Hasbro Exec Stephen Davis (EXCLUSIVE)

In a bid to further address the burgeoning, albeit underserved Latino kids’ market, Exile Content Studio has tapped Stephen Davis, former executive VP and chief content officer of Hasbro, for the position of Chairman of Exile Kids. Davis, who has been advising Exile since he retired from Hasbro about a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continental Entertainment#Nasdaq#Imaq#Variety Continental#Reliance Entertainment#Darpan Global#Indian#Asian Television Forum#Imda
Variety

Organized Crime and Pakistan’s Water Shortage Feature in ‘Into Dust’ Trailer – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

TRAILER Variety has been given exclusive access to the international trailer for “Into Dust,” an upcoming dramatic short from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel (“Virunga,” “The White Helmets”) produced by Grain Media, Rideback and Fuse Entertainment. The short will launch this Friday on streaming platform WaterBear and be available to watch on Apple TV and Roku devices. “Into Dust” is the true story of Perween Rahman, an activist who was murdered after she stood up to Karachi’s water mafia in the South of Pakistan. Set against the growing global water crisis and its impact on food, health, energy, governance and political...
MOVIES
Register Citizen

MeatEater Signs With APA (EXCLUSIVE)

The outdoor media and commerce company will work with the agency in an effort to expand its film and television content business. MeatEater continues to be repped by Marc Gerald of Europa Content. More from Variety. MeatEater was founded by outdoorsman, writer, and wild foods enthusiast Steven Rinella. The brand...
BUSINESS
AFP

Singapore, Malaysia ease Covid curbs at busy border crossing

Singapore and Malaysia eased coronavirus travel restrictions on one of the world's busiest land borders Monday after nearly two years, allowing some vaccinated people to cross without quarantine. Before the pandemic, about 300,000 people used to commute across the border from Malaysia every day to the neighbouring city-state, to work in areas ranging from public transport to electronics manufacturing. But most travel was abruptly halted in March last year, leaving many who previously commuted, and other Malaysians in Singapore, effectively stuck there as they needed to continue working. From Monday, vaccinated Singaporean and Malaysian citizens, those holding permanent residency status and work permits can cross the one-kilometre (0.6-mile) causeway separating the countries without having to quarantine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Instagram
Screendaily

UK’s Bohemia Media appoints new head of distribution (exclusive)

UK production and distribution company Bohemia Media has appointed Delphine Lievens as its head of distribution, in a newly created role. Lievens joined on November 1 from Gower Street Analytics, where she spent three years as a senior box office analyst, managing the company’s work in the UK and other international markets, undertaking analysis and box office forecasting. She will report to Bohemia Media co-founder, Phil Hunt.
BUSINESS
seattlepi.com

RWS Entertainment Group Buys JRA, Maker of Visitor Experiences (EXCLUSIVE)

RWS, a production company that creates immersive attractions and live shows across all platforms, has purchased JRA, a creative studio that makes theme park, museum, brand and sports experiences. The deal was announced in a press conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. RWS Entertainment Group (RWS)...
ORLANDO, FL
The Guardian

‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
WORLD
Daily Beast

Omicron Variant Officially Hits the United States

The United States has identified its first case of the Omicron variant, which has already been reported in more than a dozen other countries since the new coronavirus strain was first detected in southern Africa last week. The infected patient—who is experiencing “mild symptoms”—is fully vaccinated, and returned to California...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy