ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nikkei sinks to one-month low on new virus variant, China tech crackdown news

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei slumped on Friday to its lowest level in a month as a new coronavirus variant found in South Africa raised an alarm, while the news that Beijing has asked Chinese hailing giant Didi to delist from New York also soured the mood.

The Nikkei average dropped 2.53% to 28,751.62, its lowest finish since Oct. 25, and posting its biggest daily fall in more than five months. The broader Topix fell 2.01% to a six-week closing low of 1,984.98.

For the week, the Nikkei lost 3.3%, while the Topix fell 2.9%, marking the biggest decline since the last week of September.

“The market’s fundamentals have been weak as investors kept selling when the Nikkei got closer to 30,000,” said Kazuharu Konishi, head of equities at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset management.

“So, it easily got damaged by negative news, such as the one about the new virus variant. Although it might be too rough to conclude that today’s declines were only due to the virus.”

The variant, detected in South Africa, may be able to evade immune responses and has prompted Britain to hurriedly introduce travel restrictions on South Africa.

The news hit travel-related shares, which had been benefiting from a surge in domestic consumption due to successful containment of the virus, the hardest.

Topix airline shares index dropped 5.4% to a seven-month low while Topix land transport index, made up mainly of train operators, lost 2.9% to a one-year low.

ANA Holdings fell 4.5% after the airliner raised funds through a sale of convertible bonds, a move that highlighted the difficulty facing the industry.

Among railway operators, Keisei Electric Railway fell 6.3% to become the worst performer in the Nikkei.

Central Japan railway lost 3.3%, while Western Japan Railway shed 3.2%.

Softbank Group tumbled 5.2% after Bloomberg reported Chinese regulators have asked top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global to devise a plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange due to concerns about data security.

The Japanese conglomerate is a large investor in U.S.-listed Chinese tech firms, including Didi and Alibaba. (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Uttaresh V and Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Italy reports 103 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 15,085 new cases

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Italy reported 103 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 89 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 15,085 from 12,764. The count marks the first time Italy reported more than 100 daily coronavirus deaths since June 8.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Nikkei#Chinese#Topix#Ana Holdings#Keisei Electric Railway#Western Japan Railway#Softbank Group#Bloomberg
Reuters

Chile's peso slides over 1% on copper price worries

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chile's peso slipped 1.3% on Wednesday on the prospect of falling copper prices, while most other Latin American currencies firmed against a steady dollar. Chile's currency moved back towards seven-month lows, while the Santiago stocks index (.SPIPSA) sank 3.4%, extending losses to a seventh straight session.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
protocol.com

Does Beijing’s tech crackdown threaten China’s entrepreneurial sphere?

Or put differently: does the crackdown on Chinese tech icons make it less likely that new, ambitious young people in China will become entrepreneurs in the first place? Could this have longer-term macroeconomic effects we’re not seeing yet? How might Beijing go about gaming this out?. Simply — not yet....
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Asian travel stocks fall on omicron fears

Airline and travel-related stocks are broadly lower in early Asian trade, weighed by investor concerns over the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which has prompted tighter border controls in some countries.
MARKETS
Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
Gephardt Daily

Stocks fall to new lows Friday on news of emerging COVID-19 variant

Nov. 26 (UPI) — News of a new and more dangerous strain of COVID-19 sent the stock market reeling Friday, where the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all posted the kind of losses they have not seen in months. The new coronavirus strain, named Omicron by the World...
STOCKS
foxlexington.com

Will flight restrictions help as new virus variant emerges?

(AP) A new coronavirus variant identified in South Africa is leading to a new round of travel restrictions just as many had finally begun to ease. The risks of the variant, called omicron, are largely unknown. But the World Health Organization has called it a “variant of concern” and governments around the world are not waiting for scientists to better understand the variant to impose flight bans and other travel restrictions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy