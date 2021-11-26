ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Second group of Iraqis return after failed Europe gamble

By SALAR SALIM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Defeated but somewhat relieved, a second group of Iraqis on Friday returned home to northern Iraq after a failed quest to reach the European Union, citing maltreatment and abuse suffered at the hands of Belarusian authorities. Over 570 people returned on two flights that landed...

