We’ve often remarked on TVC how we were growing up during probably Disney’s lowest ebb, long after their classics like Dumbo and Pinocchio but before their nineties renaissance with The Little Mermaid and The Lion King, when they were coming up with fairly modest productions, although the likes of Robin Hood have enjoyed something of a critical reappraisal over the years. They’re just about to turn 100 seemingly as popular, powerful and influential as they’ve ever been, testament to the values instilled by Walt back in the twenties. Here’s another outing for the documentary on the man himself, which inevitably spends some time exploring the more serious side of the noted purveyor of fun.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO