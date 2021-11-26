ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel limits spy tech sales

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael's Ministry of Defense is reportedly placing new limitations on where the country's cybersecurity firms can sell their surveillance and hacking tools, sharply narrowing its list of approved nations for such deals. Notably absent from the list are Israel's new allies under last year's Abraham Accords: the United Arab...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Israel seeks release of couple facing spy charges in Istanbul

The Israeli government’s diplomatic efforts have been focused in recent days on securing the release of two Israeli tourists arrested in Turkey on espionage charges. Why it matters: The incident has the potential to become another major crisis in the already strained Turkish-Israeli relationship. The backstory: The Israeli couple, bus...
WORLD
AFP

Israel defence minister's cleaner charged with attempt to spy for Iran

A man employed as a cleaner in the home of Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz was charged Thursday with attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hacking group which is purportedly linked to Iran. According to the indictment published by Israel's justice ministry, Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old resident of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4. An arrest warrant for Gorochovsky said he had an extensive criminal history, including five convictions and prison time served for various offences including bank robbery, raising questions about how he was hired to work in the home of one of Israel's top security officials. In a separate statement, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Gorochovsky had never gained access to "classified materials" and therefore did not successfully share state secrets.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
abc17news.com

Back in power, Israel’s Left finds its influence is limited

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Small dovish parties that support Palestinian statehood are back in Israel’s government after years in the country’s political wilderness – but they are finding their influence is limited. West Bank settlement advocates in Israel’s governing coalition are showing little appetite for compromise and the country’s decades-long occupation is churning on. The parties are having to rein themselves in as hopes for a Palestinian state slip further away. Settlement construction is booming and peace talks are a distant memory. These settlement opponents say their presence in the coalition is important and that the alternative is worse.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israel couple accused of spying in Turkey back home after release

An Israeli couple held in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage was released Thursday, the Israeli government said. Mordi and Natali Oknin were detained last week after visiting the newly opened Camlica Tower -- Istanbul's tallest building. A court in the city charged them with "political and military espionage" for allegedly taking a photograph of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's home, Turkish state news agency Anadolu reported. The Oknins denied the charges, while Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid insisted the couple were not employees of any intelligence agency.
WORLD
101 WIXX

Israel slashes list of countries that can buy cyber tech -report

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel slashed its list of countries eligible to buy its cyber technologies following concern over possible abuses abroad of a hacking tool sold by Israeli firm NSO Group, Israel’s Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Thursday. The newspaper, which did not disclose its sources, said Mexico, Morocco, Saudi...
WORLD
newschain

Israel and Morocco sign deal for future cooperation and arms sales

Israel’s defence minister met with his Moroccan counterpart on Wednesday in Rabat as part of a landmark visit to formalise security cooperation between the two countries. Benny Gantz and Abdellatif Loudiyi signed a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for security cooperation, intelligence sharing, and future arms sales. The two countries established formal relations last year as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Sudan#Canada#The Jerusalem Post#The Ministry Of Defense#European#Israeli#Nso Group#Candiru
Reuters

Beijing wanted to 'break' Australia -U.S. Indo-Pacific adviser

SYDNEY, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China is conducting "dramatic economic warfare" against Australia and has tried to "break" the U.S. ally, contributing to increased anxiety about Beijing in the region, the White House's Indo Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, said in a speech to a Sydney think tank on Wednesday. U.S....
WORLD
Reuters

Israel Aerospace eyes 25% share sale and more UAE deals

JERUSALEM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (ISRAI.UL) is likely to sell 25% of the company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in the first half of 2022, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Israel's privatisation panel gave approval last year for IAI to sell up to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
siliconangle.com

Israel limits cybersecurity exports following sanction on NSO Group

Israel has cut the number of countries to which local companies that can export cybersecurity tools in the wake of the U.S. Department of Commerce sanctioning spyware maker NSO Group Technologies Ltd. earlier this month. The number of countries has been slashed from 102 to 37, with the remaining eligible...
ECONOMY
The Jewish Press

Israel Plans to Build $7 Million High-Tech Park for Arab Sector

The Israeli government announced it is planning to build the first high-tech park for the country’s Arab sector in the predominantly Arab city of Nazareth. The 10-acre park will cost around $7 million, and the Economy Ministry projects it will provide 200 jobs in high-tech, i24 News reported on Tuesday.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Saudi Arabia
Fudzilla

Israel prevents sales of “cyber security” products to 65 countries

The Israeli government has restricted the list of countries to which local security firms are allowed to sell surveillance and offensive hacking tools by almost two-thirds. The move will see the official cyber export list slashed from 102 to 37 entries. The Israeli business newspaper Calcalist said that only countries...
WORLD
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel promotes tax relief program to attract high-tech workers

Israel announced on Tuesday the creation of a tax-benefit program for returning residents aimed at solving the workforce crunch in Israel’s high-tech industry. The goal of the program is to attract Israeli hi-tech workers currently living abroad, as well as those entitled to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return, according to a statement by Israel’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.
INCOME TAX
AFP

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

G7 health ministers were to hold an emergency meeting Monday on the new Omicron Covid-19 strain spreading the globe and forcing border closures, as experts race to understand what the variant means for the fight to end the pandemic. The meeting was called by G7 chair Britain, which is among a steadily growing number of countries detecting cases of the heavily mutated new strain. Omicron, first discovered in southern Africa, represents a fresh challenge to global efforts to battle the pandemic. Several countries have already re-imposed restrictions many had hoped were a thing of the past. "We know we are now in a race against time," said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Vaccine manufacturers needed two to three weeks "to get a full picture of the quality of the mutations", she added.
WORLD
AFP

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Calling the US plan "an evident product of its Cold-War mentality," ambassadors Anatoly Antonov of Russia and Qin Gang of China said the December 9-10 event would "stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.'" The summit is meant to fulfill a campaign pledge by Biden to advance the cause of global democracy at a time when autocratic governments have been on the rise. But when the State Department on Tuesday published a list of about 110 invited countries -- without including Russia or China -- their reaction was furious.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US officials name culprit behind cyberattacks on Iran media

Israel was behind the nationwide cyberattack on Iran's fuel system which crippled the country's gas stations last month, according to a report citing US officials. It marked an escalation of the conflict between the two nations. Iran's fuel distribution network ground to a halt on October 26 after a cyberattack...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy