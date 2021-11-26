ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 10 Wildcats counting on youngsters

By JOSEPH RUSSELL Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 5 days ago

The Kentucky men’s basketball team has dealt with its fair share of early-season injuries and illnesses, but the No. 10 Wildcats may be shorthanded yet again when they host North Florida on Friday at Rupp Arena.

According to UK assistant coach Orlando Antigua, though, it would mean another learning opportunity for some of the Cats’ younger players in the rotation.

In Monday’s 86-61 win over Albany, UK was paced by its starting lineup that included TyTy Washington Jr. (20 points), Keion Brooks Jr. (17 points, eight rebounds), Sahvir Wheeler (15 points, seven assists), Kellan Grady (14 points) and Oscar Tshiebwe (12 points, 14 rebounds).

However, it was the playing time for freshmen Daimion Collins and Bryce Hopkins that excited Antigua the most.

“It’s giving Bryce and Daimion an opportunity to come out and get some great experience and playing time,” Antigua said of his team’s current lack of depth. “So, it’s going to benefit us down the road. It’s a long season and injuries are something we have to deal with in athletics.

“They’ve been great in doing what we’ve asked of them.”

Both freshmen have played in all five games this season, with Collins, a 6-foot-9 forward, averaging 4.8 points per game, while Hopkins, a 6-6 forward, is scores 3.0 points per outing.

Both are playing less than 13 minutes per matchup, but that could increase if Daxion Mintz, Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware continue to miss time.

“It’s given Bryce an opportunity to get better defensively, understand our schemes and get in better shape,” Antigua said. “He still has a very bright future and this time has helped him.

“Bryce has a lot of versatility to his game. He can handle the ball, he’s got a great touch. He’s someone that you can certainly throw in the post or have out on the perimeter.”

As far as UK’s players are concerned, the Cats (4-1) are taking a “next-man-up” approach.

“Our depth is kind of short right now,” Washington said, “so it’s our priority to make sure we’re in tip-top shape because at any given day, any given time of the game, coach (Calipari) can call your number.

“As long as you’re ready and warm, you’re going to be good.”

North Florida (1-5) enters following Saturday’s 103-43 win over Webber International.

UK is averaging 82.8 points per game on 49.8% shooting from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range. Meanwhile, the Ospreays are averaging 66.7 points per contest on 42% shooting from the field and 38.3% from distance.

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

We’ve reached the end of the 2021 college football regular season and the carousel of coaches and players has already begun. But while Lincoln Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC might be the most-high profile coaching move, another Big 12 move could have major implications this offseason. According to Woody Wommack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kirby Smart on ailing Alabama offense: They're not recruiting players who can't play in the SEC

While many people might think Alabama’s close-call against Auburn in the Iron Bowl guarantees Georgia a victory in the SEC Championship game, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not fooled by Alabama’s bad offensive performance on Saturday night. In Sunday’s SEC Championship game teleconference, Smart said he is aware of just how dangerous the Crimson Tide are on offense.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Transfer News

Ohio State’s quarterback room is overcrowded. The Buckeyes have multiple five-star quarterbacks on the roster – and they’re not even playing. Ohio State’s starter, C.J. Stroud, is a redshirt freshman four-star. He’s played well enough to get into Heisman Trophy contention, so it’s tough to see him giving up the job anytime soon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Antigua
Person
Kellan Grady
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Counting On#Wildcats#Tyty
247Sports

Naijee Jones goes into transfer portal

Rutgers saw another of its upperclassman move on today when safety Naijee Jones announced via twitter that he is entering the transfer portal. Jones was a backup safety at Rutgers, although he did make a start against Northwestern this season. He was also a special teams contributor and has one more year of eligibility remaining. Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Jones is already in the portal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Buckeyes offer Notre Dame 5-star DE commitment

Plenty of rumors and speculation around the Notre Dame program and both their 2022 and 2023 commitments. And today the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship to one of Notre Dame’s top commitments, 2023 defensive end/edge Keon Keeley from Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep. 247Sports Notre Dame recruiting analyst Tom Loy confirmed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Michigan Player ‘Shocked’ By Ohio State Fans

Michigan and Ohio State settled the 2021 edition of their rivalry on the field over the weekend, but tensions unsurprisingly lingered in the days following the game. But, one former Wolverine doesn’t want to hear it from the Buckeyes’ fans. Former standout tight end Jake Butt, who played at Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Taft Midway Driller

Wildcats play for CIF championship Friday

Taft Union High School's Wildcats will host Morro Bay Pirates for the CIF Central Section Div. VI championship Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Martin Memorial Stadium. The Pirates and Pioneer Valley battled it out on Friday in a tight game.before the Pirates won 29-236. The Pirates totaled 275 yards on offense with 113 passing and 162 in rushing. The Wildcats totaled 306 yards total offense in their 49-13 win over Woodlake. The Cats got 116 passing and 190 rushing yards.
TAFT, CA
Card Chronicle

What To Watch For: Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky is one of the worst teams in the country when it comes to turning the ball over and they are equal opportunity when it comes to when, how, and who they turn it over to. This past weekend they turned over 4 times against New Mexico State but against Georgia they held onto the ball all game. They have 7 total turnovers in their two games against non-power five teams this season.
KENTUCKY STATE
thestokesnews.com

Wildcats fall in season opener

KING — West Stokes opened its 2021-22 season under second-year coach Rhett Bonner with a 65-43 loss to Mount Tabor. The Wildcats jetted out to a 7-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game behind sophomore Camden Edmonds. Edmonds scored all of the Wildcats’ first quarter points and West led Mount Tabor 7-4 after one quarter of play.
BASKETBALL
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
265
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy