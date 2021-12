The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+) Dispatches: Escape from the Taliban (Channel 4) | All 4. The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime) The Beatles: Get Back, the three-part documentary series from Disney+ directed by Peter Jackson (The Lord of the Rings), is upon us. At almost eight hours it’s a completist superfan marathon: a remake-slash-companion piece (and rebuke?) to Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary Let It Be. Jackson’s view – that the “downer”, pre-Beatles-split vibe of Lindsay-Hogg’s film was overplayed – was sanctioned by surviving Beatles Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, while widows Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison co-produce. Get Back involved the repurposing of 60 hours of footage, and more than 150 hours of audio, from rehearsal sessions, including at Twickenham film studios, for the Let It Be album and other projects.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO