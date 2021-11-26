ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Super mutant Covid strain triggers emergency response

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly discovered coronavirus strain with a significant number of mutations has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to convene a special emergency meeting, set to discuss how to address the evolved variant. The global health body's technical head on Covid-19, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, announced the upcoming meeting...

