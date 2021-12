The euro went downhill lately as Europe became the epicenter of another pandemic wave, forcing several economies to return to lockdowns ahead of the holiday season. With new business containment measures rolling in, investors are wondering whether inflation will continue to escalate. On Tuesday, CPI inflation figures for November are expected to jump again for the fifth straight month, but with Covid making a fresh round, the euro will probably receive only a modest boost.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO