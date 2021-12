Streamer Lionsgate Play is aiming to nearly double its presence in Asia to 15 countries by the end of 2022. Speaking to Variety ahead of Singapore’s Asia TV Forum and Market (ATF), Rohit Jain, MD South Asia, and networks – emerging markets Asia, said, “Give or take, we should be in 13 to 15 countries by the end of 2022. We are already in eight, Philippines is launching for us next quarter.” The service’s Asia rollout began with India. Countries it is now available in include Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. “We are focused on pretty much most of the...

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO