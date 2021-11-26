Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market

CHICAGO (CBS) — This isn’t your average Christmas tree – it goes through the roof of this Jefferson Park home. Dan Dapaepe posted the video of the rotating tree on Facebook. The 20-foot tree goes through the first and second-floor windows – and comes out of the roof. But it’s not the first tree in the area to burst through the roof. A Lincolnwood family also had the unusual decoration – the difference is that this tree rotates.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO