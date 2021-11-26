Parks Legado Christmas Tree Market

Park Slope residents can celebrate the holidays with the first tree lighting in NYC on Fifth Avenue on November 27. The tree lighting marks the final event of Park Slope 5th Avenue's 2021 Open Streets program which ran every weekend from March 13, racking up a total of 51 Open Streets weekends this year and a total of 76 between 2020 and 2021. It'll happen on Small Business Saturday with its own homegrown community street party featuring music, arts activities, treats and a visit from Santa and his elf. Entertainment includes stilt-walking steel drum band Tropical Fete, Dr. Alex performing his kid-friendly silly songs on guitar, giant bubble blower extraordinaire Bubbledad, plus art activities provided by Park Slope Parents. The tree will light up at 6pm sharp.
