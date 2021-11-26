ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinara Capital launches myKinara mobile app for MSME collateral-free loans

Cover picture for the articleBengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kinara Capital, a fast-growing fintech, recently launched myKinara mobile app that comes with a simple 3-step process and is a first-of-its-kind in the unsecured MSME business lending space. Leveraging years of Kinara's proprietary data-driven AI/ML-based credit decisioning, the myKinara app now makes the...

