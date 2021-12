The Franklin County Arts Guild is excited to announce the opening of the “Faces of F.C. Art Show” in the student gallery at the Artisan Depot in Cowan. The community is invited to the opening reception Friday from 5-7 p.m. to view the many works of art created by Franklin County High School art students. Their art has been described as lively, vital, whimsical and dramatic. The show is coordinated by FCHS art teacher and well-known artist Emily May-Ragland.

COWAN, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO