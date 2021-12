(Pocket-lint) - All new homes and businesses built in England from next year will require an EV charging point. The UK government plans to make it a mandatory requirement of new builds, which it hopes will improve the electric vehicle charging infrastructure considerably in a relatively short amount of time: "We will require new homes and buildings to have EV charging points - with another 145,000 charging points to be installed thanks to these regulations," the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said in a speech at the CBI annual conference on Monday 22 November.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO