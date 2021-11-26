ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Caldor Fire Victims Celebrate First Holiday Without Home

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a holiday unlike any other for families...

kswo.com

Lawton family without home after Friday fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton family is without a home this evening after a fire destroyed it last Friday. It happened a little after 11 a.m. on 33rd Street. The family suspects it was started by a warmer in their chicken coop, which was right next to their 7-year-old daughter Autumn’s bedroom.
WIFR

Apartment fire leaves mother and five kids without a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An apartment fire on the cities north side leaves a mother and her five children without a home. Rockford Fire responded at 12:06 p.m. to the 3000 block of Sablewood Dr. where they discovered smoke coming from a second story window. Everyone inside made it out...
#Thanksgiving
92.7 WOBM

Stay Safe from Home Fires and Other Disasters this Holiday Season

The next few months are a magical time filled with cozy fires, warm cocoa, and holiday joy. Without the proper precautions, our winter wonderland can quickly turn into a holiday hazard. Between 2015 and 2019 alone, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 home fires started by Christmas trees per year. These fires lead to almost $10 million in direct property damage annually.
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Rebuilding a home for the holidays: Lubbock's Ashley Home Store surprises family with gifts after fire

The Caudill family's 2021 was marked by the tragedy of a deadly fire that took two beloved members of their family, but went into the holiday season with a message of hope. Lubbock's Ashley Home Store surprised Cassie Caudill and her family with an assortment of gifts to help them rebuild their lives and remember two beloved pets they lost.
cbslocal.com

Rotating Christmas Tree Goes Through Roof Of Jefferson Park Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — This isn’t your average Christmas tree – it goes through the roof of this Jefferson Park home. Dan Dapaepe posted the video of the rotating tree on Facebook. The 20-foot tree goes through the first and second-floor windows – and comes out of the roof. But it’s not the first tree in the area to burst through the roof.
CBS Denver

Home Repair Groups Help Denver Family Keep Home For Holidays

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver brother and sister who have suffered during the pandemic will get to spend the holidays in their home of 50 years. Barbara Johnson lost her job during the pandemic, and her brother, Kenneth, suffered a stroke which resulted in brain damage. (credit: CBS) Their home was in desperate need of repairs until the nonprofit Rebuilding Together Metro Denver and Denver-based Evolve stepped in. The groups helped replace the roof and build an accessibility ramp, among other things, for free. “We are not able to do anything, and then these people came along rebuilding, and they helped us,” said Barbara. “They gave us a blessing.” (credit: CBS) Rebuilding Together Metro Denver helps provide repair services across the Denver metro area for veterans, older adults and those living with disabilities.
