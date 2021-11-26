Caldor Fire Victims Celebrate First Holiday Without Home

DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver brother and sister who have suffered during the pandemic will get to spend the holidays in their home of 50 years. Barbara Johnson lost her job during the pandemic, and her brother, Kenneth, suffered a stroke which resulted in brain damage. (credit: CBS) Their home was in desperate need of repairs until the nonprofit Rebuilding Together Metro Denver and Denver-based Evolve stepped in. The groups helped replace the roof and build an accessibility ramp, among other things, for free. “We are not able to do anything, and then these people came along rebuilding, and they helped us,” said Barbara. “They gave us a blessing.” (credit: CBS) Rebuilding Together Metro Denver helps provide repair services across the Denver metro area for veterans, older adults and those living with disabilities.

