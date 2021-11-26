Clinical Ink Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

BRYN MAWR, PA — Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC announced a joint venture with Bell Asset Management, an Australia-based global equities specialist manager. The Company states that the strategic partnership will create a distribution platform for Bell Asset Management’s global equity strategies in the Americas, including the development of a collective investment trust. Led by CIO Ned Bell and co-Portfolio Manager Adrian Martuccio, Bell Asset Management provides long-only, fundamental/bottom-up global equity solutions to a diversified investor base, including institutional, wholesale, retail and high-net-worth clients. The firm has a long history of managing assets for US Pension Funds and offers both global all and SMID cap strategies. Additionally, Bell is committed to integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues within its investment process. Their disciplined framework is combined with stewardship and ESG-specific activities such as screening, analysis, active engagement and proxy voting with companies within the portfolios.

