ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChesCo

Clinical Ink Ranked Among Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HORSHAM, PA — Clinical Ink announced it recently ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Penske Logistics Receives Supplier Award from Novelis

— Penske Logistics was recently recognized with a North America Supplier award from Novelis, the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling. As a leading provider of dedicated transportation to Novelis North America, Penske is an essential component of its closed-loop aluminum supply chain serving top automakers. The Novelis North...
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

NeuExcell Therapeutics Establishes Corporate Headquarters in Philadelphia Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — NeuExcell Therapeutics, Inc. announced the recent signing of a lease with The Discovery Labs in King of Prussia, PA. This lease sets the stage for NeuExcell to establish their long-term corporate headquarters in the heart of Philadelphia’s Cellicon Valley region and enables the company to build a world-class team tapping into the veteran cell and gene therapy talent in Greater Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Axalta Named 2021 Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

GLEN MILLS, PA — Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) was recently named the 2021 Global Commercial Vehicle Coatings Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan. The annual Best Practices award recognizes Axalta for developing innovative coatings that address OEMs’ evolving needs in designing lighter-weight vehicles and exterior components and for its leadership in innovation and the commercialization of highly efficient coating solutions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Ink#Innovation#Clinical Trial#Tech Companies#Life Sciences#Fintech#Covid#Digital Artefacts
insideradio.com

Meet America’s Fastest Growing, Wealthiest Population Segment.

Demographic pop quiz: What’s the fastest growing population segment in the U.S.? Answer: 70+. Now 40 million strong, this generation that came of age in the post-World World II era of economic expansion is projected to reach 55 million by 2031—growing by 1.5 million annually. In addition to their sheer...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

MURAL Joins 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing Companies

The Unicorn Attributes 520 Percent Revenue Growth to Its Enterprise-Grade Visual Collaboration Solution and Best-in-Class Member Transformation Expertise. MURAL, the leading provider of digital workspaces for guided visual collaboration, placed on the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 most innovative, fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. MURAL’s growth rate of 520 percent is attributed to an acceleration in the adoption of remote work, as teams everywhere underwent a digital transformation using the MURAL® platform to power their visual collaboration.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Valsoft Takes Top Spot on Deloitte's Enterprise Fast 15 List for Canada, While Also Being Named One of the Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in North America

Ranked number 189 on 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list. MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ('Valsoft'), a Canadian leader in the acquisition and operation of vertical market software businesses, ranked number 1 on Canada's Enterprise Fast 15 winners list, an awards category in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program, Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. In addition, Valsoft ranked 189 on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list, recognizing the 500 fastest-growing tech companies in North America.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

MTTI and Monrol Sign Clinical Supply Agreement

WEST CHESTER, PA — Eczacıbaşı-Monrol Nuclear Products Co. announced their recent agreement with Molecular Targeting Technologies, Inc. (MTTI) for the supply of the medical radioisotope no-carrier-added 177Lu (n.c.a. 177Lu). Eczacıbaşı-Monrol entered the theranostic market in 2019 as one of the few producers of Lutetium-177 worldwide and since then has provided...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MyChesCo

Unisys Acquires Unified Endpoint Management Expert Mobinergy

BLUE BELL, PA — Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced it recently acquired Mobinergy™, which specializes in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). Unisys is funding the transaction with cash on hand and will focus on growing Mobinergy activities globally to expand its UEM business. Mobinergy, which has operations in France, the UK...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

EPAM Wins LinkedIn’s Best Culture of Learning Talent Award

NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) announced that it won the ‘Best Culture of Learning’ Award at the 2021 LinkedIn Talent Awards. The award recognizes EPAM’s investment in creating learning and development opportunities for employees to grow in their careers. “We are honored to be recognized for our...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Spouting Rock Asset Management Announces Joint Venture with Australia’s Bell Asset Management

BRYN MAWR, PA — Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC announced a joint venture with Bell Asset Management, an Australia-based global equities specialist manager. The Company states that the strategic partnership will create a distribution platform for Bell Asset Management’s global equity strategies in the Americas, including the development of a collective investment trust. Led by CIO Ned Bell and co-Portfolio Manager Adrian Martuccio, Bell Asset Management provides long-only, fundamental/bottom-up global equity solutions to a diversified investor base, including institutional, wholesale, retail and high-net-worth clients. The firm has a long history of managing assets for US Pension Funds and offers both global all and SMID cap strategies. Additionally, Bell is committed to integrating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues within its investment process. Their disciplined framework is combined with stewardship and ESG-specific activities such as screening, analysis, active engagement and proxy voting with companies within the portfolios.
BUSINESS
arizona.edu

Newsweek Ranks UArizona Among America's Best for Online Learning

The University of Arizona is one of the nation's leaders in online education, according to Newsweek. UArizona ranked No. 14 overall and No. 12 among public universities in Newsweek's first-ever ranking of online colleges and learning providers, released Oct. 15. The magazine partnered with marketing and consumer data firm Statista to rank the institutions.
TUCSON, AZ
San Antonio Current

San Antonio-based Whataburger among 27 fastest-growing restaurant chains in U.S.

Whataburger’s recent multi-state growth has landed it on Quick Service Magazine’s list of the 27 Fastest-Growing Quick-Service Chains in America. The beloved San Antonio-based burger enterprise clocks in at No. 22 on the publication's annual roundup. The list gives a detailed look at the growth of American quick-service chains, diving...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) announced its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:. Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference 2021. Fireside chat at 9:40 AM EST on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Fireside chat at 11:30 AM...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
MyChesCo

MediCapture Announces Record Third Quarter For 2021

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — MediCapture, Inc. has announced record sales and earnings for the third quarter of 2021. Soon to celebrate its twentieth anniversary, the company is experiencing accelerated growth spurred by new product releases and strong demand for its DICOM Made Easy™ software — a comprehensive DICOM solution that streamlines communications between medical video recorders and hospital information systems (HIS), including PACS.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy