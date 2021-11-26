ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renovated ancient promenade unveiled in Luxor

Times-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgyptian authorities unveiled the renovated ancient promenade in the city of...

www.oleantimesherald.com

wbch.com

Egypt opens Luxor's ancient 'Avenue of Sphinxes' to great fanfare

(LUXOR, Egypt) -- Egypt on Thursday opened to the public a 3,000-year-old sphinx-filled avenue in the Southern city of Luxor to great fanfare, having wrapped up restoration works that took over seven decades to complete. In an attempt to wow tourists and lure them back after Egypt's vital tourism industry...
WORLD
westernmassnews.com

LOOK: Avenue of the Sphinxes reopened in Luxor

Egypt reopens ancient ‘Avenue of Sphinxes’ in Luxor ceremony after decades of restoration. Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.
WORLD
Reuters

Egypt revives ancient road connecting Luxor and Karnak

LUXOR, Egypt, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A restored road connecting two ancient Egyptian temple complexes in Karnak and Luxor was unveiled on Thursday in a lavish ceremony aimed at raising the profile of one of Egypt's top tourist spots. The procession to reopen the 2.7 km (1.7 mile) road included...
WORLD
berkshirefinearts.com

MFA Unveils Renovated Classical Galleries

BOSTON (December 1, 2021)—The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), is unveiling an ambitious transformation in the George D. and Margo Behrakis Wing for Art of the Ancient World: five reimagined galleries for the art of ancient Greece, Rome and the Byzantine Empire that tell new stories about some of the oldest works in the MFA’s collection. Filled with natural light, the newly renovated spaces feature innovative displays, interactive and digital experiences created in partnership with local and international collaborators, and immersive evocations of an ancient Greek temple and a Byzantine church. Each of the nearly 550 featured objects—ranging from the beginnings of Greek art (about 950 B.C.E.) through the fall of.
BOSTON, MA
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Mourns Death of Body Building Legend Dave Draper

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the loss of his friend bodybuilder Dave Draper. Draper's wife confirmed his death on Tuesday morning, telling her friends on Facebook that his transition was "calm and peaceful." "Hi, friends, as the word's getting out, I wanted to let you know so there's no confusion. Dave died early this morning. I was with him and it was calm and peaceful. It, as his doctor told me a little while ago, was a good death," she wrote. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

George Clooney criticises people who filmed him lying on the ground after his motorbike crash

George Clooney has said that members of the public filmed him after he had a major motorbike crash in 2018.The actor was driving at 75mph in Sardinia when a car turned in front of him and sent him flying over the handlebars.In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Clooney said he feared he would die. “I was waiting for my switch to turn off,” he said. The actor added that after the crash, he was lying on the ground and screaming, and a crowd of people gathered around him, filming him on their phones.“If you’re in the public...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Fareeha Arshad

Ancient cities that suddenly disappeared

Since the dawn of civilization, human beings have enjoyed living in big or small groups. No matter how advanced we are now compared to them, they still performed few similar daily activities like us. They built houses that transformed into villages or cities; they worked to feed their family; they worked to advance social life; they participated in various cultural activities — very much like we do.
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Silent After Request For Prayer Amid Dr Appointment, What’s Up?

Pregnant Isabel Roloff previously asked Little People, Big World fans to pray for her. But now, she’s gone silent. What’s going on?. As we reported in July, Isabel and her husband, Jacob, are expecting their first baby. The couple is very excited to welcome their baby boy to the world soon. Throughout her pregnancy, Isabel was honest about the ups and downs she has experienced. She got honest about feeling anxious and recently revealed that she was going through “a lot.”
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Paris Hilton Posts Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics in Honor of Her ‘Monthiversary’

Paris Hilton is celebrating her first “monthiversary” as a wifey, and she’s marking the milestone by (you guessed it) sharing more photos from her extravagant nuptials. Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, said, “I do,” at her late grandfather Barron's estate in Beverly Hills on November 11. Unlike most traditional weddings, the event consisted of a three-day celebration packed with star-studded guests like Bebe Rexha, Kim Kardashian West and Nicole Richie.
CELEBRITIES
Times-Herald

BTS 'emotional beyond words' over US shows

Speaking to the press in Iglewood, K-pop megastars BTS say that seeing stadiums filled with fans again makes them very emotional. (Nov. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6bc67f12cdc04b2cadd834e209214d0c.
MUSIC
Times-Herald

AP Top Stories November 29 P

Here's the latest for Monday November 29th: Biden urges vaccine action amid virus variant concerns; South Africa sees milder variant cases in young adults; Stocks look for rebound despite virus jitters; Maxwell sex trafficking trial gets underway. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
SOUTH AFRICA
Times-Herald

Pope Francis to visit migrants on Greek island

Pope Francis is heading back to the Greek island of Lesbos to meet migrants and asylum-seekers for the second time in five years. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ed0f8e017a4f405e862f82bd7dc3ee24.
RELIGION
Times-Herald

ShowBiz Minute: Abloh, McConaughey, BTS

Tributes paid to fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who has died of cancer at 41; Matthew McConaughey won't run for Texas governor in 2022; BTS make an emotional return to live shows (Nov. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CELEBRITIES
Times-Herald

Penn Brad Oil Museum movie night Wednesday

BRADFORD, Pa. — Movie night at the Penn Brad Oil Museum, 901 South Ave. (Route 219) is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday. The movie will feature videos of old oilfield scenes that will bring back fond memories. This event is open to all, is free of charge and popcorn will be provided.
MOVIES
Times-Herald

'Squid Game' creator 'loved' YouTube star's version

After his hit Netflix series won at the Gotham Awards, "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk gave his stamp of approval to YouTube star MrBeast's "real life" version of the games. (Nov. 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Times-Herald

On This Day: 1 December 2009

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9e2b4e6cf2a34b12b631bc363faf6cd2.
TV & VIDEOS

