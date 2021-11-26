ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reporter's Notebook: Islamic State Murders in Syria's al-Hol Camp

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAL-HOL AND AL-ROJ, SYRIA - Most of the women we meet in al-Hol camp, a detention center in northeastern Syria, won't talk about the murders. But Umm Mustafa, from Iraq, speaks quickly and quietly, standing away from the crowds in the market. She voices shock. It is not the...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

US Cracking Down on Finances for Islamic State's Afghan Affiliate

WASHINGTON - The United States is taking aim at the Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan, sanctioning some of the group's top officials as well as a financier charged with bolstering the terror group's numbers with foreign fighters. The State Department on Monday designated senior Islamic State Khorasan leaders Sanaullah Ghafari,...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

US blacklists 3 leaders of Islamic State's Khorasan

Washington [US], November 23 (ANI): The US on Monday (local time) blacklisted three key members of the Islamic State's Khorasan Province (Daesh) also known as ISIS-K. The State Department in a statement said that three key members of ISIS-K have been blacklisted as "Specially Designated Global Terrorists" to ensure Afghanistan cannot again become a platform for international terrorism.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic Extremism#The Murders#Refugees#Notebook#Islamic State Murders#Sdf#Kurdish#Voa#Iraqi
Reuters

Explainer: Who are Islamic State's affiliates in Congo and Uganda?

KINSHASA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo have announced joint operations against an Islamic State-linked militia based in eastern Congo, which is blamed for a string of recent bombings in Kampala and killing hundreds of Congolese civilians. Following joint air and artillery strikes on Tuesday, Congo...
AFRICA
AFP

Germany gives first verdict to call out IS 'genocide' against Yazidis

A German court on Tuesday issued the first ruling worldwide to recognise crimes against the Yazidi community as genocide, in a verdict hailed by activists as a "historic" win for the minority. The court in Frankfurt sentenced an Iraqi man to life in jail for genocide against the Yazidis, as well as crimes against humanity resulting in death, war crimes, aiding and abetting war crimes and bodily harm resulting in death. Taha al-Jumailly, 29, who joined the Islamic State jihadist group in 2013, passed out in the courtroom after the verdict was read out. Yazidi survivor and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad thanked Germany for the "historic" ruling, which she described as "a win for survivors of genocide, survivors of sexual violence, and the entire Yazidi community".
EUROPE
dallassun.com

Top Russian, Pakistani security officials discuss situation in Afghanistan

Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI): Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Pakistani National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf held bilateral consultations on security issues and discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday in Moscow, local media reported citing the Russian Security Council. "The parties exchanged views on regional issues, including...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Country
Iraq
dallassun.com

Foreign Secy Shringla discusses Afghan situation with EU special envoy Tomas Niklasson

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday met Tomas Niklasson, special envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan and discussed the current situation in Islamic Emirate, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. Both the diplomats have agreed to continue the...
INDIA
dallassun.com

US officials name culprit behind cyberattacks on Iran media

Israel was behind the nationwide cyberattack on Iran's fuel system which crippled the country's gas stations last month, according to a report citing US officials. It marked an escalation of the conflict between the two nations. Iran's fuel distribution network ground to a halt on October 26 after a cyberattack...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
New York Post

Baby handed to US troops over Kabul airport fence is missing: report

A 2-month-old baby boy handed to US troops over a fence at Kabul’s airport amid President Biden’s chaotic evacuation in August is missing, according to a report. The US government acknowledged it’s trying to solve the disappearance of infant Sohail Ahmadi — with the State Department telling Reuters it’s working “to explore every avenue to locate the child.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy