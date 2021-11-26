Reporter's Notebook: Islamic State Murders in Syria's al-Hol Camp

A German court on Tuesday issued the first ruling worldwide to recognise crimes against the Yazidi community as genocide, in a verdict hailed by activists as a "historic" win for the minority. The court in Frankfurt sentenced an Iraqi man to life in jail for genocide against the Yazidis, as well as crimes against humanity resulting in death, war crimes, aiding and abetting war crimes and bodily harm resulting in death. Taha al-Jumailly, 29, who joined the Islamic State jihadist group in 2013, passed out in the courtroom after the verdict was read out. Yazidi survivor and 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad thanked Germany for the "historic" ruling, which she described as "a win for survivors of genocide, survivors of sexual violence, and the entire Yazidi community".

EUROPE ・ 1 DAY AGO