Shelburne Museum featuring ‘Winter Lights’ arrangements

SHELBURNE, Vt. (AP) — A new holiday tradition is starting at one of Vermont’s landmarks.

Shelburne Museum is hosting “Winter Lights,” with 12 buildings and gardens decorated with multicolored light arrangements, the museum said.

The event starts Friday evening and will be open Thursdays through Saturdays through New Year’s Day.

Museum Director Tom Denenberg told NECN that he was inspired by the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay.

“Moving outdoors in the museum world is a trend,” he said.

The Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Massachusetts, has a light event and Gillette Stadium, the home of the New England Patriots, hosts a drive-through lights experience, the news station reported.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-17, the museum said. Admission is free for kids under age 3.