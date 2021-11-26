Thanksgiving week: A good time to look at NFL unfortunates

The New Orleans Saints lost another game on Sunday without standout running back Alvin Kamara, and there remains a lack of clarity whether he will return to the active lineup for a big Thanksgiving night tilt against the Buffalo Bills. Kamara, who suffered a sprained MCL in the Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, was a limited participant in practice last week, and he missed Sunday's 40-29 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Happy Thanksgiving one and all. We have three games today and if we are going to watch those, why not enjoy with a little money on them?. Let’s take a look at one or two bets in each game with lines and odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook!. In this game,...
The NFL announced that the Bills will host the Carolina Panthers at 1 pm ET on Sunday, December 19. The Week 15 game will air on FOX. The Bills will close the season with home games in three of the four final weeks – home against Carolina in Week 15, at New England in Week 16, home against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17 and home against the New York Jets in Week 18. All four games are scheduled to start at 1 pm ET.
Six different NFL teams hit the field on Thanksgiving for early Week 12 action. All three of the visiting squads ended up victorious. And two of the three games ended up going down to the wire. But who won and lost Turkey Day? Who should be making themselves another dinner plate to celebrate their day, and who should be cramming food down their gullet in sorrow? We're here to tell you.
Happy Thanksgiving. For many of us, part of the holiday festivities includes food, family and football. The NFL agrees with the football part and has three games on for the holiday, two more than their normal Thursday slate. The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions always host games on Thanksgiving. There...
KENLY — Sunday night's Thanksgiving Classic at Southern National Motorsports Park yielded a familiar...
Throughout the 2021 season, a panel of Sportsnet’s NFL contributors will preview each week’s slate of games from a gambling perspective. Staff writer/host Donnovan Bennett, staff writers Emily Sadler and Mike Johnston, plus fantasy writers Andy McNamara and Matt Marchese will pick one FAVOURITE, one UNDERDOG, one OVER, one UNDER, including their personal LOCK, as they attempt to beat the odds.
The Bears and Lions kick things off on Thanksgiving Day for Week 12 of NFL games. We make some predictions for the full platter of NFL action. The NFL Thanksgiving Day slate of games is always a mixed bag, but be sure. It’s never a perfect platter of matchups, but this year’s games could prove to be quite impactful, starting with the Chicago Bears taking on the Detroit Lions in a game that could apparently be Matt Nagy’s last as head coach of the team.
Thanksgiving is here, which means it's time for some football. There will be three NFL games played on Thursday, and the first is the Chicago Bears taking on the Detroit Lions. The first Thanksgiving Day game will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox. It can also be streamed on the NFL App, FoxSports.com and the Yahoo Sports App.
After one of the first practices of the season, the head coach of the freshman basketball team at Notre Dame Preparatory in Pontiac, Mich., gave his 14 players a task — set up a group chat so they could communicate practice times and coordinate transportation to games. The 14- and...
When the Cowboys and Panthers faced off during Week 4 of the NFL season, tight end Dalton Schultz ’18 found himself in the end zone while Christian McCaffrey ’17 missed his first game of the season due to a hamstring injury. In Week 12, the two Stanford alumni encountered similar situations in their respective games, with Schultz returning to the end zone and McCaffrey again on the injured reserve.
268 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. If you were planning to travel for the San Francisco 49ers' road game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 12, you might want to note that the kickoff time for the Week 14 matchup has changed.
Week 10 of the NFL season is complete, which means playoff season is just around the corner. By now most leagues should have a trade deadline either coming up within a few days or it has already passed, which means you need to be on top of your roster and be truthful to yourself as to who you really want to keep when the playoffs come around the corner. Right now every team should be in win-only mode, and teams that are already playoff locks need to be looking to trade for players who have great playoff schedules.
Can't believe we have to say it, but it's another rough week for Eagles fans. We lost in Week 10 to the New York Giants by ten points with a final score of 27-17, Giants. Such a bummer. The Birds are having a tough season this year, to say the very least. In week 11, they're set to take on the New Orleans Saints. All we can do as fans is pray at this point.
INDIANAPOLIS — After months of being labeled as “to be determined,” the NFL on Tuesday announced the date and time of the Indianapolis Colts’ week 15 meeting with the New England Patriots. The game — airing on FOX59 — will be played Saturday, December 18 at 8:20 p.m. at Lucas...
With just five weeks left in the 2021 NFL season, there are playoff implications in each game. For the Indianapolis Colts, for example, ran out of magic against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers, who enter their matchup on two-game winning...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreles...
DALLAS — Michigan moved up to No. 2 Tuesday night in the second-to-last College Football Playoff ran...
RALEIGH — The Wilson Christian varsity boys basketball team returned from the Thanksgiving break wit...
BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have won six straight games, turning their season around and getting themselves smack dab in the middle of the fight for the top seed in the AFC. It’s been an improbable run, and it has the team and the fans rather excited.
But all of those positive vibes can come crashing down if the Patriots take the field Monday night in Orchard Park and get soundly beaten by the Bills. That’s kind of how life works in the NFL.
With that in mind, it feels safe to say this is the biggest game of the year for...
