Thanksgiving week: A good time to look at NFL unfortunates

Week 10 of the NFL season is complete, which means playoff season is just around the corner. By now most leagues should have a trade deadline either coming up within a few days or it has already passed, which means you need to be on top of your roster and be truthful to yourself as to who you really want to keep when the playoffs come around the corner. Right now every team should be in win-only mode, and teams that are already playoff locks need to be looking to trade for players who have great playoff schedules.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO