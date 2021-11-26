ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Brinkmanship Poses Early Test for Germany's New Leader

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON - Germany will have a new government next month after three parties agreed this week to form a coalition, ousting the ruling Christian Democrats, the party of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel. The new government faces an early test of foreign policy, as Russia has deployed tens of thousands of troops...

Reuters

Putin hits back as NATO warns Moscow against attacking Ukraine

RIGA/MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia would pay a high price for any new military aggression against Ukraine, NATO and the United States warned on Tuesday as the Western military alliance met to discuss Moscow's possible motives for massing troops near the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin countered that Russia...
AFP

US warns Russia of 'high-impact' sanctions if it invades Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had seen "evidence" Russia could be planning an invasion on Ukraine, threatening Moscow with painful economic sanctions if it attacks. Russian President Vladimir Putin, for his part, said he wanted "concrete agreements" from NATO that it would not expand eastwards. Blinken accused Moscow of massing "tens of thousands of additional combat forces" near Ukraine's border as he geared up for talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Stockholm over the crisis. "We're deeply concerned by evidence that Russia has made plans for significant aggressive moves against Ukraine, plans include efforts to destabilise Ukraine from within as well as large scale military operations," Blinken said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Latvia's capital Riga.
Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
Ukraine warns Belarus not to recognize Crimea as Russia

If Belarus recognizes the disputed Crimean Peninsula as part of Russia, Minsk will deal an ?irreparable blow? to its relationship with Ukraine, Kiev's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned on Wednesday. Speaking to the press in Latvia, where a meeting of NATO foreign ministers is taking place, Kuleba reacted to news...
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated:. Two years later, and eastern European nations who aren't in the European Union - Serbia,...
EU Reportedly Approves Fresh Sanctions On Belarus Over Migrant Crisis

EU ambassadors on December 1 agreed on a fifth sanctions package against Belarus that will add 17 people and 11 entities in response to what the bloc considers Minsk's orchestration of a migrant crisis on its border, diplomats said. The punitive measures are now set to be formally adopted and...
The Independent

Belarus ‘ready’ to receive nuclear weapons from Russia, Lukashenko says in warning to Nato

The president of Belarus has suggested his nation will take advantage of access it has to nuclear weapons via its Russian ally, should Nato decide to arm parts of Europe with similar machinery.It comes amid increasing tensions between Alexander Lukashenko and the EU over the current migrant crisis on the border shared by Belarus and Poland. Less than two weeks ago, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, announced in a statement that US nuclear weapons currently stationed inside Germany could well be moved to “other European countries” dependant on a decision about which territories leaders want them to sit in.“It is...
AFP

EU members agree more sanctions against Belarus targets

EU diplomats agreed Wednesday to add 28 individuals and bodies to its Belarus sanctions list in response to the alleged channelling of migrants to the bloc's borders. Brussels accuses strongman Alexander Lukashenko's regime of mounting a "hybrid attack" against EU soil by luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders. Member states had already decided to slap sanctions on several Belarus targets, and on Wednesday senior envoys approved a list drawn up by the European Commission, diplomats said. According to one of the officials, the new targets include 17 officials and 11 companies or official bodies. EU ministers are expected to formally ratify the decision on Thursday.
France
Poland
Berlin, DE
Europe
Germany
Russia
UPI News

EU proposes allowing Belarus border nations to detain asylum seekers for 16 weeks

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- The European Union on Wednesday proposed allowing three countries bordering Belarus to extend processing times for people seeking asylum. Under the proposal, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland would be permitted to extend the registration period for asylum applications to four weeks, up from the current period of three to 10 days, while also allowing people to be held in special asylum processing centers for up to 16 weeks instead of four.
Reuters

Russia says NATO deploying 'significant' hardware near its borders

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO on Tuesday of deploying a significant amount of military hardware near Russia's borders and said Moscow could respond to security threats from Western countries and Ukraine if necessary. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials have raised the alarm in...
Reuters

Belarus leader, in U-turn, says annexed Crimea is legally Russian

MOSCOW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow from Ukraine in 2014, was legally Russian territory, RIA news agency reported, in a reversal of his public stance. Belarus is a close ally of Russia, but did not recognise the...
The Independent

President of Belarus offers to host Russian nuclear weapons

The longtime president of Belarus said Tuesday that his country would be ready to host Russian nuclear weapons if NATO moves U.S. atomic bombs from Germany to Eastern Europe.In an interview, President Alexander Lukashenko also said for the first time that he recognizes the Crimean Peninsula as part of Russia and plans to visit it soon. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that the West regards as illegal. Lukashenko made the remarks as he moves to cement ties with Russia, his main ally and sponsor, amid tensions with the West over his disputed reelection last year...
AFP

NATO eyes Russia's Ukraine buildup amid invasion fears

NATO foreign ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss how to counter a Russian military build-up on Ukraine's border amid fears the Kremlin could be preparing to invade. NATO diplomats say the bloc remains uncertain of Russian President Vladimir Putin's intentions -- but ministers will discuss contingency plans should Russia invade.  
