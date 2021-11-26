ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super mutant Covid strain triggers emergency response

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly discovered coronavirus strain with a significant number of mutations has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) to convene a special emergency meeting, set to discuss how to address the evolved variant. The global health body's technical head on Covid-19, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, announced the upcoming meeting...

Joe'sgottogo!
5d ago

We are seeing higher or equal replication of the virus in the vaccinated. The higher number of " breakthrough" cases when people fall sick with the virus to the point they need to be hospitalized is a major indication of ADE * antibody dependant enhancement caused by the vaccine.

Ddraig the Red
5d ago

Remember,  when scientists and medical doctors tried to warn of ADE, they got censored and ridiculed.  What I have is a example where later those same scientists and doctors silently changed their information to reflect ADE present.  After I started talking about it, the same ones when in again and completely rewrote their published paper with about 20% of original length. quick cover up . If the situation was not so serious,  I would enjoy watching them squirm.

kgc 22
5d ago

It's not a mutation, it's a new virus spread around the world by China again. They spread it in lab vials and release it in every country just like they did with covid. Remember how they found the smallpox vials in Pennsylvania just a few weeks ago.

