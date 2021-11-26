Taliban stop women from appearing on TV dramas

Under new rules imposed by the Taliban government, women have been banned from appearing on television dramas in Afghanistan. Female journalists and presenters have also been ordered to wear headscarves when on screen. The latest guidelines comprise eight new rules, including banning films considered to be against the principles...
Last week, a 10-year-old Afghan girl experienced the end of her childhood. Fatima, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was not wearing a head covering when she left her home to purchase bread for her family, according to an associate of the U.S. nonprofit organization Flanders Fields, which is providing for Afghan allies abandoned by the State Department. For her immodesty, local Taliban beat Fatima so severely that she lost control of her bladder.
The Taliban renewed its call for the United States to release billions of dollars in frozen funds after two days of talks in Doha as aid-dependent Afghanistan grapples with economic crisis.
The Afghans also called for an end to blacklists and sanctions in meetings led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Tom West, the US special representative for Afghanistan.
It was the second round of talks between the two sides in Qatar since the US ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan and the hardline Islamists rapidly returned to power.
"The two delegations discussed political, economic, human, health, education and security issues as well as providing necessary banking and cash facilities," tweeted Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.
New Afghanistan media guidelines released by the Taliban this week ban television shows from featuring female actors and require women journalists to wear the Islamic hijab. Taliban officials told media outlets that the edicts are not hard-and-fast rules per se, but merely guidelines to be kept in mind during transmissions.
KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan (Reuters) - The Taliban have formed a commission to purge "people of bad character" from their ranks to protect Afghanistan's reputation, the group said on Tuesday, in the latest sign it is trying to change from an insurgency into a regular government. The Taliban operated as insurgent fighters...
Kabul [Afghanistan], November 22 (ANI): In yet another setback for women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Sunday ordered television channels to stop airing shows featuring women artists and said female scribes must wear hijabs as per the group's interpretation of Islamic law. This order is part of the newly...
Afghan journalists and rights activists have condemned “religious guidelines” issued by the Taliban that restrict the role of women in television, as the Islamists move to muzzle the media. The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice on Sunday called on broadcasters to stop showing dramas and...
Kabul [Afghanistan], November 25 (ANI): Months after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, Afghan women are still waiting in their houses for the regime to provide them with basic rights to study and work. After the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan in August, the regime ordered all working women, except those...
Vienna [Austria], November 26 (ANI): A demonstration was organised by an Austrian political party here in solidarity with women and the LGBTQIA community in Afghanistan, which are witnessing increasing restrictions and discrimination under the Taliban regime. The demonstration was mainly organised by the Austria political party "Links" (Leftists) in cooperation...
The Taliban released an official religious guideline that bans TV shows and Soap Operas from featuring women actors. The Taliban also called on female journalists to wear hijabs while presenting their reports. This is the first direct issue from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice.
Washington [US] December 1, (ANI): As Taliban rulers are trying hard for international recognition of their reinstated Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden must act that the group does not get credentialing at the UN, US media report said. The Taliban never had the capacity to govern effectively,...
Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI): The three Russian planes that delivered humanitarian aid to Kabul departed on Wednesday from Afghanistan with 214 people aboard. "Three military transport aircraft that delivered humanitarian aid to the Kabul airport, finished the boarding of evacuees and took off from Afghanistan. Onboard the Il-76 aircraft there are 214 citizens of the Russian Federation, CSTO member states (Kyrgyzstan) and Afghan students studying at universities Russia," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Texas real estate agent and Trump supporter Jenna Ryan - who tweeted after storming Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 that she was “definitely not going to jail” - was sentenced to 60 days behind bars on Thursday. Ryan, who happened to fly to Washington, D.C. on a private plane and...
Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump, in an exclusive interview with Fox News, said the Biden administration is taking the wrong approach to China, warning that the current messaging to Beijing shows "such weakness." President Biden in September spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the second time. The White...
The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened a Russian retaliation if the U.S. or NATO allies cross a “red line” by reinforcing Ukraine by sending certain weapons, such as hypersonic weapons, cruise missiles and missile defense systems, to which he said Russia will match. “If some kind of strike systems appear on...
The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
MEXICO CITY — The gunmen arrived at city hall in the northern border state of Sonora with the police chief as their likely target. Instead, they killed an 18-year-old activist who was attending a rally to protest violence against women in Mexico, along with a security guard and one of the alleged assassins.
