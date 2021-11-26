Taliban stop women from appearing on TV dramas

The Taliban renewed its call for the United States to release billions of dollars in frozen funds after two days of talks in Doha as aid-dependent Afghanistan grapples with economic crisis. The Afghans also called for an end to blacklists and sanctions in meetings led by Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Tom West, the US special representative for Afghanistan. It was the second round of talks between the two sides in Qatar since the US ended its 20-year occupation of Afghanistan and the hardline Islamists rapidly returned to power. "The two delegations discussed political, economic, human, health, education and security issues as well as providing necessary banking and cash facilities," tweeted Afghan foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.

