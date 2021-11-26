Schreiner University: Life is full of surprises

Life is full of surprises. And perhaps no time of the year concentrates surprises more than Thanksgiving and the kickoff to the holiday season. Will the turkey be cooked enough? Will my flight home get cancelled? Will Santa visit this year? It is a time in which we hold our breath...
Clarence Marie Elkins reached the century mark on Friday. Her daughter, Diane Wininger, wrote an article about her to mark the milestone. That article follows:. Clarence Marie Elkins turned 100 years old on Friday, November 19, 2021. She is a lifetime resident of Dubois County. She is a descendant of Edmund Archer, a patriot of the Revolutionary War. She was born on her Grandparents’ (Kinder and Alvretta Wineinger) farm near Hillham. Her mother was Ora Archer Wineinger. Her father Clarence Wineinger was accidentally shot at the farm during a chivaree to celebrate his wedding. He died a few hours later. Since Marie didn’t ever meet her father she was named after him.
Several years ago, I cleaned up the kitchen after we decorated pumpkins. The older two children were off in their room playing, and Emerald was just hanging around under my feet as usual. She was my constant shadow back then. My mind was racing, thinking through everything I should have done that day and should be doing that night.
Most students at the University of Southern Mississippi have gone on a unique path to reach college. Fewer students have charted a path to thriving in college. Maegan Williams, a biochemistry student from Jamaica, fulfills both categories. Williams was initially born in Kingston, Jamaica. She lived in Richmond Park, a...
Driving through Dublin on Route. 101, it’s hard to miss the big sign for Peter Pap Rugs. Nestled on the edge of Yankee Field, Pap opened his Dublin storefront in the early 1990s. Inside are about 2,500 rugs spread out on the floor, hung on walls and rolled up to save space. Looking down the showroom lined with white pillars and gallery lighting is a world of colors and textures, geometric patters, unique rugs that can’t be found anywhere else. “It is one of the most significant collections of rugs in the country,” Pap said.
LaRue Williams, of Alfordsville, celebrated her 100th birthday earlier this week. She was born Carrie LaRue Armstrong on Nov. 24, 1921 at her childhood home in Pennyville. Growing up, she lived on her family’s farm with all kinds of livestock and walked to school every day starting around age 7.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - November is National Adoption Month, and in Virginia, nearly one thousand children are in foster care. Even though National Adoption Month is winding down, one family wants to use their story to encourage others to find the same happiness. “I saw Paul’s video, and something just...
The Cailloux Theater is giving the gift of outstanding entertainment for the Hill Country this season, with options for every taste. Whether you're planning to enhance your personal holiday season or looking for great, no-clutter gift options for loved ones, the Cailloux Theater calendar offers the perfect choice. The Christmas...
The City of Kerrville is seeking help in decorating the city council chamber with your favorite Christmas artwork. Color and/or decorate a picture to your liking and deliver it to city hall at 701 Main St. by Friday, Dec. 3. Pictures can also be dropped off at the city hall drive-through or drop box. Art will be displayed in the city council chamber until the New Year for all to enjoy. Artwork cannot be returned.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Part of the holiday season is, of course, giving gifts. So, in that spirit, one non-profit is collecting presents to send to kids in more than 100 countries around the world.
A group called Samaritan’s Purse is in its 26th year of running Operation Christmas Child, a project to donate toys and supplies to children in need around the world.
The group has processing centers in over a dozen cities, and one of them is in Sparrows Point in Baltimore.
“I honestly want everyone to experience the Christmas joy,” said volunteer Gregory Quire. “I’m doing this today, so I can be a helpful servant in my community.”
Thousands of volunteers like Quire are packing and processing donations like toys and school supplies into shoeboxes for some very deserving kids.
“We’ve collected over 187 million shoeboxes and this year, we hope to collect 8.2 million in the United States.” Connie Zinn of Samaritan’s Purse said.
The team is entirely driven by volunteers.
“It fills my tank, it fills my joy cup in so many ways,” said volunteer Abigail Cook.
Volunteers are going to be working right up until the holiday, and Samaritan’s Purse is looking for help. Those interested in volunteering can go to their website.
LAURINBURG — The deadline to sign up for the second annual “Great Christmas Light Contest” has been extended to Friday. The ‘Tis the Season and Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event will give the grand prize winner $500. “We decided to extend the applications so that more people...
Protected by the sternum and the ribcage, your heart sits comfortably in the center of your chest. It weighs less than 1 pound and beats about 100,000 times per day. That is 36,500,000 times each year.
It pumps oxygenated blood through arteries, blood vessels and capillaries keeping millions of cells alive and doing their essential work. When the heart stops beating, humans begin to die. If it does not recover, death is inevitable. You cannot live without...
