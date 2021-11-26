Good Hygiene on the Farm Keeps Dairy Customers Happy

Sage Faulkner Friday morning at the Quarter Circle Equals Ranch in Rutheron. Photo by Bayler Faulkner. Bayler toook this photo Friday morning. The morning we loaded some of our best cows on a truck. #1, the renegade I thought would calve in the middle of the pavement three years ago when we had so much mud and snow there wasn’t a dry place to be found, except the pavement! #2, or Twoots, as I liked to call the cake junkie who would start slobbering a half mile away if she remotely thought there was a cattle cake offering fixing to be made. #163, 32, 257, the red mot who kept pulling her ear tag out. Such good mamas. Mamas who raised good babies for us, and will for someone else now. Mamas who gave me the opportunity to watch them calve and eat grass. Mamas, who I think made me a better person, because to know a set of cows is to know life, death and all the miracles in between. Mamas that filled my heart.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO