Christmas Tree Lighting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be shining brightly after Wednesday night’s lighting ceremony.
The 79-foot spruce is decorated with 50,000 lights.
The tree was donated by a family from Maryland and arrived in the city two weeks ago.
If you want to see the tree up close, expect street closures in Midtown. There will be designated pedestrian zones on 49th and 50th streets between Sixth Avenue and Fifth Avenue. That zone will expand to 48th and 52nd streets on Wednesday.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The calendar has not even flipped to December yet and CaPaul’s Country Place will need to shut down for the season. The Waunakee farm stopped selling trees at the end of business on Sunday. The Christmas tree farm was only open for five days this year....
CHICAGO (CBS) — This isn’t your average Christmas tree – it goes through the roof of this Jefferson Park home.
Dan Dapaepe posted the video of the rotating tree on Facebook. The 20-foot tree goes through the first and second-floor windows – and comes out of the roof. But it’s not the first tree in the area to burst through the roof.
A Lincolnwood family also had the unusual decoration – the difference is that this tree rotates.
The holidays have arrived, ushering in glad tidings and a heaping dose of Christmas cheer along with them. From frosted windowpanes to twinkling lights, it's the time of year when everything feels extra cozy, and settling in for a long winter's night with friends and family is what it's all about.
PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — At a third-generation Christmas tree farm in Placerville, there is no problem that goes unsolved may it be drought, water restrictions, or wildfire — the McGee Family knows their farm is part of other families’ holiday traditions.
That promise to provide the Christmas staple of a tree, made by Eli McGee’s grandparents before he was born, is what he says makes the problems and the sometimes-elusive solutions worth it. He took over the McGee Christmas Tree Farm six months ago in the spring. His father, Mike, is still his go-to for advice, but he’s making his own way,...
NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years.
Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes.
A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next.
But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out.
On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator.
The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page.
This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
Essex County’s gem, the Turtle Back Zoo, has all sorts of special attractions for the holiday season. First, there is a light display with over 50 lighted animals and holiday figures to enjoy. Over 100,000 lights will illuminate figures of bears, tigers and elephants, along with holiday lights designed to look like wooden soldiers, stars and winter scenes.
DOWNTOWN — A woman who found a bag full of pricy Christkindlmarket ornaments is trying to reunite them with their owner. Kelly Bee noticed a white paper bag on the street when walking Tuesday afternoon near Dearborn and Van Buren streets Downtown. Inside were five glittering ornaments from the holiday market.
It's December, and Daytona Beach Shores is ready to get into the holiday spirit.
The annual Daytona Beach Shores Christmas Parade & Event will happen this Saturday, Dec. 4, promising “a day of fun and excitement for all ages” with food trucks, music and a tree lighting at Veterans Park.
The holidays are almost here, which means spending time with people you may not have seen in a long time, and taking the time to fully deck the halls.
An annual tree lighting ceremony is back in Lehigh Township... and this year's tree will have a special meaning. Tomorrow night Santa will be at Bryfogle Park to light the Christmas tree. Stop by for holiday carols and hot chocolate... a special star will be added to the top of the tree.
Santa Claus was the guest of honor Sunday during the official Patterson tree-lighting at Morey Park. Also on tap in Patterson this Christmas season are the Idlewild Plantation Christmas Lighting in Patterson driving tour, 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Kemper Williams Park for $2 per car until Dec. 31; the 4-Legged Friends Parade and Christmas Parade beginning at noon Dec. 12; and the Lower Atchafalaya Boat Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Morey Park.
