Festival

Christmas Tree Lighting

 5 days ago

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony held...

CBS New York

Street Closures Planned In Midtown For Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be shining brightly after Wednesday night’s lighting ceremony. The 79-foot spruce is decorated with 50,000 lights. The tree was donated by a family from Maryland and arrived in the city two weeks ago. If you want to see the tree up close, expect street closures in Midtown. There will be designated pedestrian zones on 49th and 50th streets between Sixth Avenue and Fifth Avenue. That zone will expand to 48th and 52nd streets on Wednesday.
nbc15.com

CaPaul’s Christmas Tree Farm closes after five days of business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The calendar has not even flipped to December yet and CaPaul’s Country Place will need to shut down for the season. The Waunakee farm stopped selling trees at the end of business on Sunday. The Christmas tree farm was only open for five days this year....
CBS Chicago

Rotating Christmas Tree Goes Through Roof Of Jefferson Park Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — This isn’t your average Christmas tree – it goes through the roof of this Jefferson Park home. Dan Dapaepe posted the video of the rotating tree on Facebook. The 20-foot tree goes through the first and second-floor windows – and comes out of the roof. But it’s not the first tree in the area to burst through the roof. A Lincolnwood family also had the unusual decoration – the difference is that this tree rotates.
#Christmas Tree
BHG

Give Your Home a Cozy Holiday Makeover with These Dollar Store Finds

The holidays have arrived, ushering in glad tidings and a heaping dose of Christmas cheer along with them. From frosted windowpanes to twinkling lights, it's the time of year when everything feels extra cozy, and settling in for a long winter's night with friends and family is what it's all about.
CBS Sacramento

Placerville Christmas Tree Farm Keeps Tradition Alive Through Drought And Fire

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — At a third-generation Christmas tree farm in Placerville, there is no problem that goes unsolved may it be drought, water restrictions, or wildfire — the McGee Family knows their farm is part of other families’ holiday traditions. That promise to provide the Christmas staple of a tree, made by Eli McGee’s grandparents before he was born, is what he says makes the problems and the sometimes-elusive solutions worth it. He took over the McGee Christmas Tree Farm six months ago in the spring. His father, Mike, is still his go-to for advice, but he’s making his own way,...
CBS Pittsburgh

Mr. Tree In North Park Gets A Holiday Makeover

NORTH PARK (KDKA) — Nobody knows exactly when or who started it, but a tree in North Park has been bringing smiles for years. Whether on foot, on a bike, or in a car, you can’t miss it, and not long ago, John Shumway was walking by when the woman behind it was making some changes. A walk along North Parks trails is all about navigating the maze of tree trunks, none really more noticeable than the next. But if you walk the Pie Traynor Loop, one tree does stand out. (Photo Credit: John Shumway) On a walk through the park on a cool November day, KDKA’s John Shumway and his wife came across the decorator in the act, but Loretta Carr was quick to point out that she’s not the originator. The many faces of the tree have been chronicled by the Friends of North Park on their Facebook page. This past weekend, the tree transformed ahead of the Christmas holiday season.
New Jersey 101.5

Celebrate the holidays at the Turtle Back Zoo

Essex County’s gem, the Turtle Back Zoo, has all sorts of special attractions for the holiday season. First, there is a light display with over 50 lighted animals and holiday figures to enjoy. Over 100,000 lights will illuminate figures of bears, tigers and elephants, along with holiday lights designed to look like wooden soldiers, stars and winter scenes.
The Independent

10 best Christmas Eve plates for serving up snacks for Santa

It’s time to prepare for that warm and fuzzy feeling – and no, we don’t mean the port. We mean the joy of leaving something out for Father Christmas and his motley crew on Christmas Eve. It’s a Christmas tradition that captures the magic of childhood, and the perfect signal for excited little elves to get tucked up in bed.A glug of brandy, obligatory carrot and maybe a mince pie for good measure? While we’ll leave the menu choices up to you, enhance this special festive ritual by serving your treats on one of our favourite Christmas Eve plates. How...
Rolling Stone

How to Set Up Your Holiday Home With 10 Decorations From The Home Depot

The holidays are almost here, which means spending time with people you may not have seen in a long time, and taking the time to fully deck the halls. If you’re interested in replacing old decorations, or upping the ante to become the most festive-looking house on your block, the first place you should shop is The Home Depot. The store has thousands of indoor and outdoor decorations in stock, and is currently offering free, fast shipping on many of them. The Home Depot’s selection is big enough that we’re confident it’ll be your one-stop-shop for decorations this year. Plus, you have...
brctv13.com

Bryfogle Park Christmas Tree Lighting

An annual tree lighting ceremony is back in Lehigh Township... and this year's tree will have a special meaning. Tomorrow night Santa will be at Bryfogle Park to light the Christmas tree. Stop by for holiday carols and hot chocolate... a special star will be added to the top of the tree.
stmarynow.com

Christmas tree lighting in Patterson

Santa Claus was the guest of honor Sunday during the official Patterson tree-lighting at Morey Park. Also on tap in Patterson this Christmas season are the Idlewild Plantation Christmas Lighting in Patterson driving tour, 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Kemper Williams Park for $2 per car until Dec. 31; the 4-Legged Friends Parade and Christmas Parade beginning at noon Dec. 12; and the Lower Atchafalaya Boat Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Morey Park.
edglentoday.com

Alton Christmas Tree Lighting 2021

The sounds of carolers filled the air as Mr. and Mrs. Santa greeted the residents of Alton the for the 2021 Christmas Tree Lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square.
