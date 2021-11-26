ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 26

 5 days ago

ZURICH/BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI (.SSMI) was seen opening 1.4% lower at 12,282 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE (ROG.S)

Shareholders will vote to decide whether to approve the $20.7 billion deal to buy Novartis's (NOVN.S) nearly one third voting stake in the company. ROG.S

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS (SGSN.S) acquires Sulphur Experts Inc. in Canada

* Forbo Holding (FORN.S) launches a buyback offer at a fixed price FORN.S

* Arbonia (ARBNO.S) said it has improved its competitiveness through the consolidation of flat panel radiator production ARBNO.S

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ECONOMY

Swiss Q3 non-farm payrolls due at 0730 GMT.

Swiss Q3 GDP due at 0800 GMT. Seen +2.0% q/q, +3.2% y/y.

