ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Renovated ancient promenade unveiled in Luxor

hartfordcitynewstimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgyptian authorities unveiled the renovated ancient promenade in the city of...

www.hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Egypt restores ancient road linking temples of Luxor and Karnak

A restored road connecting two ancient Egyptian temple complexes in Karnak and Luxor has been unveiled in a lavish ceremony aimed at raising the profile of one of Egypt’s top tourist spots. The procession on Thursday to reopen the 1.7-mile (2.7km) road included a reenactment of the ancient Opet festival,...
WORLD
whee.net

Egypt opens Luxor’s ancient ‘Avenue of Sphinxes’ to great fanfare

(LUXOR, Egypt) — Egypt on Thursday opened to the public a 3,000-year-old sphinx-filled avenue in the Southern city of Luxor to great fanfare, having wrapped up restoration works that took over seven decades to complete. In an attempt to wow tourists and lure them back after Egypt’s vital tourism industry...
WORLD
westernmassnews.com

LOOK: Avenue of the Sphinxes reopened in Luxor

Egypt reopens ancient ‘Avenue of Sphinxes’ in Luxor ceremony after decades of restoration. Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxor#Promenade#Https#Metadata#Egyptian#Ap Archive
berkshirefinearts.com

MFA Unveils Renovated Classical Galleries

BOSTON (December 1, 2021)—The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), is unveiling an ambitious transformation in the George D. and Margo Behrakis Wing for Art of the Ancient World: five reimagined galleries for the art of ancient Greece, Rome and the Byzantine Empire that tell new stories about some of the oldest works in the MFA’s collection. Filled with natural light, the newly renovated spaces feature innovative displays, interactive and digital experiences created in partnership with local and international collaborators, and immersive evocations of an ancient Greek temple and a Byzantine church. Each of the nearly 550 featured objects—ranging from the beginnings of Greek art (about 950 B.C.E.) through the fall of.
BOSTON, MA
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Popculture

Arnold Schwarzenegger Mourns Death of Body Building Legend Dave Draper

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the loss of his friend bodybuilder Dave Draper. Draper's wife confirmed his death on Tuesday morning, telling her friends on Facebook that his transition was "calm and peaceful." "Hi, friends, as the word's getting out, I wanted to let you know so there's no confusion. Dave died early this morning. I was with him and it was calm and peaceful. It, as his doctor told me a little while ago, was a good death," she wrote. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.
CELEBRITIES
Fareeha Arshad

Ancient cities that suddenly disappeared

Since the dawn of civilization, human beings have enjoyed living in big or small groups. No matter how advanced we are now compared to them, they still performed few similar daily activities like us. They built houses that transformed into villages or cities; they worked to feed their family; they worked to advance social life; they participated in various cultural activities — very much like we do.
The Independent

George Clooney criticises people who filmed him lying on the ground after his motorbike crash

George Clooney has said that members of the public filmed him after he had a major motorbike crash in 2018.The actor was driving at 75mph in Sardinia when a car turned in front of him and sent him flying over the handlebars.In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Clooney said he feared he would die. “I was waiting for my switch to turn off,” he said. The actor added that after the crash, he was lying on the ground and screaming, and a crowd of people gathered around him, filming him on their phones.“If you’re in the public...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Silent After Request For Prayer Amid Dr Appointment, What’s Up?

Pregnant Isabel Roloff previously asked Little People, Big World fans to pray for her. But now, she’s gone silent. What’s going on?. As we reported in July, Isabel and her husband, Jacob, are expecting their first baby. The couple is very excited to welcome their baby boy to the world soon. Throughout her pregnancy, Isabel was honest about the ups and downs she has experienced. She got honest about feeling anxious and recently revealed that she was going through “a lot.”
CELEBRITIES
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

AP Top Stories November 25 A

Here's the latest for Thursday November 25th: Security in place for NYC Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade; Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery; Solomon Islands protesters want prime minister out; Robbery in high-end Southern California store. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
MACY, IN
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Maxwell to receive the ‘Legend’ award at the 2021 Soul Train Awards

Grammy winner Maxwell talks being honored with the 2021 “Legend” award at this year’s Soul Train Awards. He also talks about preparing for his new album, “blacksummers'NIGHT,” the third and final installment in his trilogy project. The 2021 “Soul Train Awards” presented by BET premieres Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. (Nov. 26)
MAXWELL, IN
purewow.com

Paris Hilton Posts Never-Before-Seen Wedding Pics in Honor of Her ‘Monthiversary’

Paris Hilton is celebrating her first “monthiversary” as a wifey, and she’s marking the milestone by (you guessed it) sharing more photos from her extravagant nuptials. Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, said, “I do,” at her late grandfather Barron's estate in Beverly Hills on November 11. Unlike most traditional weddings, the event consisted of a three-day celebration packed with star-studded guests like Bebe Rexha, Kim Kardashian West and Nicole Richie.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Deadliest Catch’ Creator Thom Beers Lists ‘Zen Retreat’-Style Home for $8.5M

Thom Beers, the Emmy-nominated executive producer and creator of the Discovery Channel show Deadliest Catch, has put his home in Sherman Oaks on the market to the tune of $8.495 million. That makes it currently the most expensive home for sale in the community, located in L.A.’s San Fernando Valley. Built in 2014, the 5,649-square-foot home — also available for lease for $30,000 a month — is described in the listing as a “Zen retreat” and a “labor of love and inspiration.” Situated on a cul-de-sac, the house comprises five bedrooms and 6.5 baths, while the grounds (which come in at just...
REAL ESTATE
fox5atlanta.com

Avenue of the Sphinxes: Egypt unveils renovated ancient promenade

LUXOR, Egypt - Egypt put its ancient heritage on display again Thursday when it unveiled its renovated Avenue of the Sphinxes. The ancient promenade dates back 3,000 years and connects the famous Karnak and Luxor temples in what was the city of Thebes, which used to be Egypt's capital in antiquity. Statues of sphinxes and rams top pedestals that line the road sitting on the banks of the Nile River.
WORLD
WDBO

Egypt unveils renovated 'Avenue of the Sphinxes' in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt — (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures. Egypt has struggled to revive its tourism industry, battered by years of political turmoil following the...
WORLD
crossroadstoday.com

Egypt unveils renovated ‘Avenue of the Sphinxes’ in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt (AP) — Egyptian authorities were unveiling Thursday a renovated ancient promenade in the city of Luxor dating back 3,000 years, the latest government project undertaken to highlight the country’s archaeological treasures. Egypt has struggled to revive its tourism industry, battered by years of political turmoil following the 2011...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy