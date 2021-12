NEW ORLEANS, LA (WKBW) — Longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees knows a thing or two about playing quarterback at the highest level. On Thursday night, he’ll be in the broadcast booth as an analyst for the Thanksgiving matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. But before the game, he shared some thoughts on Josh Allen, the Bills signal caller, who has become one of the leagues best at his position.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO