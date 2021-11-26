ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Men’s basketball loses to Iona in quarterfinal of ESPN Events Invitational

By MEET THE EDITORS
Crimson White Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same issue that has plagued the Alabama Crimson Tide for years struck again on Thursday night. The Crimson Tide (4-1) missed 12 free throws in a 72-68 loss to the Iona Gaels (6-0) at the ESPN Events Invitational. Alabama shot an overall 13-for-25 from the stripe, and it...

#Espn Events#Espn Events Invitational#The Iona Gaels#Crimson Tide
