“Happiness” Co-Stars Park Hyung Sik And Han Hyo Joo Discuss Their Drama And Praise Each Other

Okay, just picked myself off the floor, nothing to see here. I thought I had the potential K-drama OTP pairings all figured out but somehow this one never once crossed my mind. K-ent is reporting the Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin are in talks to star in the first ever K-drama rom-com set in space called Ask the Stars. It’s the love story between a space tourist and an astronaut, not sure which gender is which, and is by the writer of Pasta and Incarnation of Jealousy who has been working on the script for the past three years. It’s slated to be one of the biggest budget K-dramas ever produced though I’ve seen the budget float between 50 to 40 billion won which is $42 million USD to $33 million. Either way that’s a huge budget and a legit new setting for a classic K-drama rom-com. Please let both leads play against type, I love if Gong Hye Jin is the rich bitch space tourist and Lee Min Ho the piss poor born hard scrabble astronaut who has no time for her bullshit lol.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO