ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CAR score now below 1 at 0.9; nine new cases of COVID

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported two (2) new cases of COVID-19 from 39 specimens analyzed on November 25. An additional seven (7) cases were also reported today as a result of complete analysis and case submissions...

www.pncguam.com

Comments / 0

Related
pncguam.com

CNMI identifies 45 new COVID-19 cases during Nov. 24 testing

Forty-five (45) additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI. This brings the CNMI total to 649 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals were identified and confirmed through travel and surveillance testing on Nov. 24, 2021. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored. Of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abccolumbia.com

DHEC: 446 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional virus related deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday. DHEC reports 350 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 96 probable cases, for a total of 446 new cases. DHEC also reports eight new confirmed deaths and one probable death due to COVID-19, for a total of nine virus related deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, DHEC says there have been a total of 909,282 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 14,042 virus related deaths reported in South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
Bismarck Tribune

Active COVID-19 cases fall below 3,000 in North Dakota; hospitalizations jump over weekend

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota over the weekend fell below 3,000 for the first time since mid-September, but coronavirus-related hospitalizations took a big jump. North Dakota's Health Department on Monday reported 165 new virus cases after a typical Sunday of light testing, and 2,841 active cases statewide. There were 494 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties -- the first time that figure dropped below 500 since late August, when the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus caused cases, hospitalizations and deaths to spike.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Car#Immunization#The Car Score#Covid 19#Census
discoverestevan.com

Active Provincial Cases Of COVID-19 Fall Below Four Digits

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the province has fallen back below 1000, having been above that number since August. Currently, there are 998 active cases in Saskatchewan with 73 new cases and 121 recoveries being reported. Hospitalized cases rose by two up to 152 and there is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sheridan Press

Number of local COVID-19 cases drops below 100 for first time in months

SHERIDAN — In a piece of good news in the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Sheridan County’s case count has dropped below 100 for the first time since late July. “We’ve been above 100 cases all throughout August, September and October,” Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said. “So this is nice to see.”
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
whopam.com

Todd County reports COVID death, 21 new cases in nine days

The Todd County Health Department has reported another COVID death and 21 new cases over the last nine days. Only two of the new cases were vaccinated patients and one of the otherwise healthy adult patients is hospitalized with the virus. Thirty-four Todd County residents have died from COVID-19 since...
TODD COUNTY, KY
pncguam.com

16 new cases from Nov. 27 to 29; CAR score 0.8; hospitalizations 15

On Monday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) reported six (6) new cases of COVID-19 from 178 specimens analyzed on November 28. One (1) case was identified through contact tracing. An additional ten (10) cases were also reported today as a result of complete analysis and case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia active COVID cases below 6K

CHARLESTON — As the world awaits more information about the newly discovered omicron variant of COVID-19, active cases of the virus in West Virginia have dipped below 6,000. Scientists are still working to determine how much of a danger the mutated form of the virus identified in South Africa poses. It will likely be a topic of discussion in Gov. Jim Justice’s next COVID-19 briefing, scheduled for Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Investigation launched after German doctor administers 20,000 home-made Covid ‘vaccines’

German state prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into a controversial physician and entrepreneur after he inoculated 20,000 people with a homemade Covid vaccine.Winfried Stöcker, a 74-year-old billionaire and owner of Lübeck airport, where the shots were administered, faces charges of violating Germany’s medicines laws, along with the managing director of the airport and two other retired physicians, aged 80 and 81, according to a report on the NDR news station. He could also face further charges for running an unlicensed vaccination campaign, after a police raid on Saturday shut down the illegal operation.Stöcker has become a legendary maverick among...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Allergic conditions linked to lower COVID-19 infection risk

People with allergic conditions such as hay fever, rhinitis, and atopic eczema, may have a lower risk of COVID-19 infection, especially if they also have asthma, finds a large, population-based study of UK adults, published online in the respiratory journal Thorax. And contrary to the findings of recent studies, older...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy