ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Malaysia’s ATA takes ‘serious view’ of forced labour allegations, whistleblower claims

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Dyson supplier ATA IMS Bhd said on Friday it is taking seriously allegations of forced labour in an audit summary it received from the high-end home appliance maker, and claims of physical abuse raised by a former worker. ATA’s statement came after Reuters on Thursday...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Malaysia’s ATA falls as analyst airs concern after Dyson rift

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Shares of Malaysia’s ATA IMS extended losses on Tuesday after a decision last week by appliance maker Dyson to cut ties over accusations of forced labour, while a research house raised doubts about its ability to add new customers. ATA, which gets 80% of its revenue from...
BUSINESS
AFP

World squash event in Malaysia axed after Israelis barred

A major squash tournament in Malaysia has been cancelled, the sport's governing body said, after the Muslim-majority country sparked anger by refusing to grant visas for Israeli players. It is the latest instance of the Southeast Asian nation, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, barring the country's athletes. The World Team Championship for men had been due to take place in Kuala Lumpur on December 7-12 with 26 squads participating. But the World Squash Federation (WSF) and Malaysia's squash body said that it had been axed because of the "possibility that some nations would be unable to compete due to the lack of confirmation over the issuing of visas".
SPORTS
Reuters

Dyson supplier ATA says forced labour allegations not conclusive

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s ATA IMS Bhd said on Monday that findings of forced labour allegations in a recent labour audit by its biggest customer Dyson were not conclusive, and that the impact of Dyson’s contract termination would be significant. High-tech home appliance maker Dyson told Reuters...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Malaysia to investigate Dyson decision to cut ATA ties

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): Malaysia said on Friday that it will investigate British home appliance maker Dyson's decision to sever ties with ATA IMS over the Malaysian supplier's labour practices. Dyson told Reuters on Thursday that it was ending its contract with ATA, after an audit of the company's labour...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ims#Kuala Lumpur#Malaysian
theedgemarkets.com

EVENING 5: Dyson cuts ties with ATA IMS over labour allegations

In today’s edition of Evening 5, household appliance giant Dyson has cut ties with ATA IMS over its forced labour allegations, which sent its share price into freefall. Meanwhile, Maybank, Tenaga Nasional and Telekom Malaysia announce results.
BUSINESS
ilo.org

Malaysia takes major step towards ending forced labour

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (ILO News) – Malaysia has taken a major step towards eliminating forced labour with the launch of a first ever National Action Plan to combat the practice. Developed by the Ministry of Human Resources (MOHR) with the support of the International Labour Organization (ILO), the National Action...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
The Guardian

UK investigates supplier of NHS PPE over alleged use of forced labour

The government has launched an investigation into one of the NHS’s main suppliers of personal protective equipment over its alleged use of forced labour. Officials at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) are investigating Supermax, which won a £316m contract for 88.5m rubber gloves as the Covid pandemic began to unfold.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Thailand probes Amnesty International after ultra-royalist complaint

BANGKOK, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Thailand is investigating whether Amnesty International has broken any laws, its prime minister said on Friday, after ultra-royalists called for the human rights group to be expelled for its support of activists facing prosecution. An ultra-royalist group sent a letter to the government on Thursday...
ADVOCACY
TheConversationAU

ASEAN rebuffs Myanmar's military junta as Aung San Suu Kyi faces long jail term

On Tuesday the judge in a show trial of Myanmar’s 76-year-old Aung San Suu Kyi delayed the verdict in the first ruling on 11 charges that could result in cumulative sentences of 102 years in jail. As this theatre played out in a courtroom in Myanmar’s capital, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) consolidated a gradual, but tectonic, shift in its long-held policy of noninterference in member states’ internal affairs. The Myanmar military arrested Suu Kyi and the president in a coup in February this year. It then prosecuted them under bogus criminal charges and replaced the elected government with a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Inside Politics: Labour claims ‘victory’ as PM forced into crackdown on MPs’ second jobs

Downing Street’s clean up operation on sleaze is in full swing. Boris Johnson has called for a crackdown on MPs’ second jobs, proposing a ban on “paid political consultants or lobbyists”. It is quite the turnaround for a prime minister who two weeks ago whipped his MPs to rip up sleaze rules to save Owen Paterson, who would now be some 10 days into his month-long suspension from the Commons had the government kept its mitts off independent disciplinary processes in parliament. Johnson’s well-timed intervention may have helped to take the sting out of a Labour press conference designed to attack his inaction on second jobs, but the PM now faces the wrath of his well-heeled colleagues who fear their lucrative side-hustles could soon disappear. Reports say the powerful 1922 Committee of Tories is raising concerns about the “vagueness” of the plans. Keir Starmer, whose party is calling for an outright ban on second jobs bar a few exceptions, claimed victory yesterday, saying the changes would not have been put forward had Labour not forced a vote on the matter later today. All eyes are now on the Commons for the opposition day debate and the PM’s appearance at a session of the Liaison Committee on “propriety and ethics in government.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy