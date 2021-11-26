ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A Time To Wait

Daily News-Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike Mary, waiting for the birth of her child, we wait for Christmas. You can’t hurry a pregnancy. Who wants a premature birth?. Tacky blow-up reindeer and snowmen litter the city’s lawns. Hyper-happy seasonal music jabs at “consumers” to spend. Christmas trees lit up in home windows signal the impatience for...

www.dnronline.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily News-Record

Left Out Of Family Fun

Dear Annie: I am a single mother to my one daughter, who is now 29. She moved from our hometown because that's where she met her husband, and she now has a son, my grandson, who is 1 1/2 years old. She asked me when she first got pregnant if I would move down to where they live to babysit Monday through Friday for them. Long story short, I did move. I left all my friends and family behind, although they are only two hours away. And now she decided to have him in day care, so I only babysit on an as-needed basis.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily News-Record

Unanswered Prayers

Dear Annie: This letter is addressed to all those who think back on a first love and believe their feelings are undiminished. I did that and had the ability to discreetly check back on that love. I found that he had told his wife he was glad he married her because he never could have married an independent woman, which is what I am. I also found out that he had spent the last several years of his life in a facility as an Alzheimer's patient.
RELIGION
rangerreview.com

Advent, a time of waiting, is welcomed in the hectic world

Advent, it’s my favorite time of year! It’s my favorite because it can be an intentional time of slowing down while quieting the rapid pace that’s round and about. Glitter and glam doesn’t hold a candle to the real deal where tradition has us lighting our way in the wilderness, guiding us back to the Light.
RELIGION
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Advent a time to practice, enjoy waiting

Doesn’t it seem like Christmas comes earlier every year? I have been busy the whole month of November counting Christmas trees that I see in the windows of homes. It seems like Nov. 1 was the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
advertisergleam.com

Church to give Christmas food

They’re still not quite ready to hold their traditional in-person Christmas Eve luncheon yet. But Henryville Methodist Church will still provide Christmas food to folks who need it again this year. The church will hold its Christmas Food Giveaway Sunday, December 19, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at their Family...
CHARITIES
Natchez Democrat

Home for the Holidays

NATCHEZ — Chikeita Stewart and her family waited for a little more than a year to move into their new home thanks to Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity. COVID delayed some of their progress but they were able to move into the home March 14, 2021. This Thanksgiving was the...
NATCHEZ, MS
wordonfire.org

Advent Is Not Christmas, but Christ’s Arrival Is at Its Center

The first foundational principle of the Word on Fire movement is “unwavering Christocentrism”: that is, to have our Lord Jesus Christ at the center of our lives, of everything that we do. As St. Paul said to the Colossians, “As therefore you received Christ Jesus the Lord, so live in him, rooted and built up in him” (Col. 2:7).
RELIGION
The Post and Courier

TRUE TALK: Patiently waiting for God's timing

You know what it’s like when you want something so bad right now that you feel like you’re crawling out of your skin? That's how my wife and I felt the last two years living in our small two bedroom, one bathroom home with two boys and one on the way. There were days when we felt like we just couldn’t breathe, like the walls were pushing in. Desperate for enough space that we could have an actual conversation at night without risking waking our kids up in the room next to us.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
News4Jax.com

Hanukkah begins at sundown tonight

It is time for one of the most highly anticipated and joyous Jewish festivals of the year. We are talking about Hanukkah, which starts at sundown on Sunday night. The eight-day celebration also called “The Festival of Lights” runs through Dec. 6. Those of Jewish faith light a menorah each...
CELEBRATIONS
oakpark.com

Unlocking the secret of Christmas

Watching The Polar Express with you last week, about a boy with doubts who comes to believe in the magic of Christmas, I realized it’s only a matter of time before you unlock the secret of Santa Claus. This letter is for that time, whenever it happens, probably a year or two from now. It’s an old story that we all believed at one time. Some feel betrayed at first because they believed it more deeply than others. Maybe the two of you fall into that category.
LIFESTYLE
notimeforflashcards.com

Christmas Counting Activity

Have you ever watched a preschooler count objects? I’m guessing yes if you are reading this. So you know that it’s prevalent for children to rote count faster than they are touching the objects they are counting, resulting in a much larger number than the number of things they are counting. This is because children have learned to count by rote, not with actual objects using one-to-one correspondence. This activity helps to fix that! This Christmas counting activity can be done with any theme; we did it in my class around Halloween with plain cups and spooky witch fingers. The key to making this work is using something novel to touch each item, encouraging one-to-one correspondence.
LIFESTYLE
seeleylake.com

Advent calendars branch out in many directions

Deeply rooted in Christian tradition, the period of Advent marks four weeks of spiritual preparation for the commemoration of the birth of Jesus. Centuries later, the count-down calendars have spawned a myriad of plants that wander far from those religious roots. Since the four weeks of Advent is a long...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Christmas Cards#Exodus
Hampshire Review

A lot of Christmas

I think Dot Calvert got the big jump on civic, organized Christmas this year. The head of the Business and Professional Organization had the light display her group places at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in place and glimmering in the night well before Thanksgiving.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
Awesome 98

See What Christmas Was Like the Year You Were Born

On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers on both sides ended up taking part. Soccer games were played between the British and German troops before they returned to their respective sides at dusk and continued fighting.
CELEBRATIONS
Daily News-Record

Wrong On The Radio

Today, while driving, I tuned into two different local radio stations. One featured a nurse describing just one of her experiences going above and beyond the protocol to keep a dying COVID patient technically alive until family arrived in order to connect with their loved one’s final time. The nurse did this by "bagging" the patient by hand far beyond any possible hope the person could survive.
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Hiking
Sioux City Journal

This is why cats love to lay under the Christmas Tree

Cats and Christmas trees go together like peanut butter and jelly, but if you are asking yourself why they are so infatuated by them, we got some answers. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
PETS
loc.gov

“I did not see the use of being uncomfortable on Thanksgiving day”: Tight Clothes and Big Meals in 19th-Century America

This guest post is by Manuscript Division historian and Civil War and Reconstruction specialist Michelle A. Krowl. On December 5, 1861, sixteen-year-old Louisa Russell of Greenfield, Massachusetts, wrote to her mother, also a Louisa Russell. A previous letter to her mother mentioned family in Washington, D.C., and the Civil War, then in its first year, but this letter centered on domestic news. Although feeling “used up entirely” after that day’s visit to the dentist to have seven teeth filled, the younger Louisa instead focused much of her letter on a more pleasant subject, recalling her recent Thanksgiving celebration and all the good things she consumed during the course of the day.
LIFESTYLE
Minnesota Reformer

The poison in our standing water | Essay

In some bohemian coffee shop you might find a lively argument about who is more unusual, the poet or the artist. But poets and artists might agree that few were stranger than the British poet-artist William Blake. He had prophetic visions, greeted guests to his home in the nude, and believed that he had daily […] The post The poison in our standing water | Essay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily News-Record

Get Your House Clean For The Holidays

Dear Readers: With all of the holiday activities, our homes are probably messier than usual this time of year. Use these basic cleaning hints to get back to sparkling clean. -- Before you decide to use a commercial cleaning product, first read the label. Cleaners are different, and you might need to dilute or mix the product with another ingredient.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy