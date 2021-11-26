A Time To Wait

You know what it’s like when you want something so bad right now that you feel like you’re crawling out of your skin? That's how my wife and I felt the last two years living in our small two bedroom, one bathroom home with two boys and one on the way. There were days when we felt like we just couldn’t breathe, like the walls were pushing in. Desperate for enough space that we could have an actual conversation at night without risking waking our kids up in the room next to us.

