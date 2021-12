As a medical doctor and entrepreneur, I’ve been part of the inner circle of the worlds of healthcare, retail and big tech. I’ve built companies from the ground up, hold a number of patents in personalized medicine, have guided Nobel laureates as well as National Academy members and noted scientists in pushing the next frontier of tech-driven solutions, and have been recognized by Scientific American and the World Economic Forum. One of the characteristics that has helped propel me on this remarkable journey is that I’m inevitably excited upon hearing that something is deemed “impossible”. The world of medicine has been my playground, and in it, I’ve inevitably run towards the biggest obstacles, aka the biggest opportunities, and champion cutting-edge innovations.

