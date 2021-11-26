ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastodon and Opeth in concert

culturemap.com
 5 days ago

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check...

austin.culturemap.com

mxdwn.com

Opeth Announce Drummer Martin “Axe” Axenrot Ahead Of Co-Headlining Tour With Mastodon

Opeth is on tour, now minus a key member. The rock band, which is on tour with Mastodon in Fall 2021, released an official statement on twitter:. “Due to conflict of interests, Martin Axenrot is no longer apart of the Opeth collective. His replacement for the North American tour with Mastadon and Zeal & Ardor will be powerhouse drummer Sami Karppinen…”
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Watch OPETH Play Their First Show With Drummer SAMI KARPPINEN

Opeth announced on November 16 that they had parted ways with drummer Martin Axenrot, and recruited drummer Sami Karppinen (Therion) for their current tour. you can check out Karppinen first performance with the band also on November 16 at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, NC above. Vocalist and guitarist Mikael...
ASHEVILLE, NC
loudersound.com

Watch Mastodon, Carcass, Bad Wolves members unite to cover Metallica’s Blackened

The good people behind the Two Minutes To Late Night YouTube channel have once again assembled a team of crack metal musicians to cover a classic metal anthem: this time around it’s Mastodon’s Troy Sanders, Bad Wolves guitarist Doc Coyle, Spirit Adrift’s Nate Garrett and Carcass drummer Daniel Wilding joining forces with TMTLN mainman Gwarsenio Hall (aka Jordan Olds) to deliver a fierce tale on Metallica’s …And Justice For All opener Blackened.
ROCK MUSIC
Times Union

Review: Opeth and Mastodon had charisma and thunder

Review: Metal was...
ALBANY, NY
Revolver

Mastodon, Opeth and Zeal & Ardor: See Striking Photos of NYC Show

For Mastodon diehards, Revolver has a limited-edition collector's bundle featuring a hand-numbered slipcase and exclusive 2LP variant of Hushed and Grim with a hand-screened album wrap designed by artist Paul Romano. Get yours before they're gone!. On Saturday, November 20th, Mastodon and Opeth's co-headlining U.S. trek swept through New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Mastodon and Opeth played Hammerstein with Zeal & Ardor (pics, videos, setlists)

Mastodon and Opeth's co-headlining tour with support from Zeal & Ardor hit NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday (11/20). Mastodon were supporting their new album Hushed and Grim and they played a good chunk of songs from that album (including the live debut of "Gobblers of Dregs"), plus classics like "Blood and Thunder," "Megalodon," "Mother Puncher," "Crystal Skull," "Bladecatcher," and more.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Evanescence and Halestorm will co-headline this special concert. Evanescence is touring in support of their new album, The Bitter Truth, while Halestorm has released four albums in their career, including 2018's Vicious​.
MetalSucks

Disturbed’s David Draiman Reacts to Being Dissed by Mastodon’s Brent Hinds

Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds recently got in hot lukewarm room temperature some water when he referred to former tourmates Disturbed as “gay ass shit.” Not so much because he dissed Disturbed as because he used a homophobic slur to do it. Still, drummer Brann Dailor subsequently tried to walk both...
MUSIC
Houston Press

Mastodon Sees the Big Picture on Record and on Tour

“I like epic movies. If I see that it’s three hours, I’m all in,” said Brann Dailor, drummer of Mastodon, one of the world’s best-loved metal bands. “I wasn’t scared or intimidated by that last Quentin Tarantino movie, I was all in on it. Dr. Zhivago is one of my favorite movies. Lawrence of Arabia, you know, those big, sprawling epics. And Gone with the Wind — when I was a kid me and my sister used to watch that. I was all in on the big, long epics that take a while to get there and you really need to sink into the mood of the thing and really have this experience.”
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

If the phrase "male a cappella group" conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses ... think again. Straight No Chaser are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. They have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase, numerous national TV appearances and proven success with CD releases. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense... and with a sense of humor.
loudersound.com

Steven Wilson, Dream Theater and Mastodon lead prog Grammy charge

Steven Wilson, Dream Theater, Mastodon and more led an uncharacteristically positive evening for progressive music as the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards were unveiled yesterday. There were also nominations for prog metallers Gojira, late fusion maestro Chick Corea, Pat Metheny and the Sun Ra Orkestra as well. Steven Wilson...
MUSIC
audioinkradio.com

Mastodon, AC/DC, Deftones, Foo Fighters Among 2022 Grammy Nominees

The 2022 Grammy nominations in the rock and metal categories feature familiar names, including Mastodon, AC/DC, Deftones and Foo Fighters. The Grammy Awards have announced their roster of 2022 nominees, and longstanding rock acts such as Mastodon, Foo Fighters, AC/DC and Deftones are among the familiar names on the tally. The eligibility timeframe to be nominated for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards was Sept. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021, which includes several big releases from the aforementioned acts.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Mastodon To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers

(hennemusic) Mastodon have announced that they will perform on NBC-TV's Late Night with Seth Meyers tonight (Tuesday, November 23rd). The appearance is to promote the band's new album, "Hushed And Grim"; which was recorded with producer David Bottrill in their hometown of Atlanta, GA. The record features 15 songs -...
MUSIC
culturemap.com

The Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude," the Fab Four will make audiences think they are watching the real thing.
culturemap.com

The Grand Reopening Tour will bring Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox back to music-starved audiences, performing some of modern music's biggest hits in the classic styles of bygone eras.
culturemap.com

Benny the Butcher carved out a lane for himself as one-third of Buffalo's Griselda crew and part of collective Black Soprano Family, the two primary outlets for his tense narratives about street life. Like frequent collaborators Westside Gunn and Conway he has inspired most by hardcore mid-'90s hip-hop from his home state, including Wu-Tang Clan and Mobb Deep, earning him the nickname "your favorite rapper's favorite rapper." Benny the Butcher is touring in support of his newest album and second project of 2021, Pyrex Picasso. He will be joined by Lou CharLe$ and Melvin Gully.
loudersound.com

How Mastodon's Hushed & Grim channelled tragedy into beauty and catharsis

Mastodon's Brann Dailor felt nervous as he pressed the phone to his ear. It was 2004, and he’d spent the last few weeks talking to potential managers ahead of the release of his band's second album Leviathan. But all of them had been too slick, too LA, too busy looking around the corner for the next best thing to come along.
ROCK MUSIC
KGET 17

