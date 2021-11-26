ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

In conversation: Valdimar Johannsson, Noomi Rapace on creating a "divine moment" in ‘Lamb’

By Wendy Mitchell
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaiting for a sheep to give birth straight into the hands of lead actress Noomi Rapace was just one of the challenges of making Lamb, Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Johannsson’s debut feature, which created a stir in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard and has become the highest-grossing Icelandic film released in US cinemas...

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Screendaily

‘The Mother Of All Lies’, ‘Under The Fig Trees’ scoop top prizes at Atlas Workshops

Moroccan filmmaker Asmae El Moudir’s The Mother Of All Lies and Tunisian-French director Erige Sehiri’s Under The Fig Trees have won the top post-production prizes at the Marrakech International Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops talent and project incubator. The films were among 15 projects in development and nine projects in post-production...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Tallin Black Nights crowns 2021 industry winners

The 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival has named the winners of its Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event awards. The industry showcase took place as a hybrid of in-person and virtual events, with the winners announced today (November 26) following a week of presentations and networking with around 700 delegates. Swedish...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noomi Rapace
Person
Tom Clancy
Screendaily

Baltasar Kormakur on how TV is creating opportunities for upcoming film talent

The boom in streaming and TV series is creating fresh career paths for rising filmmaking talent, according to Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur. Speaking during the latest ScreenDaily Talk, the acclaimed writer/director said: “It’s a very different world because TV is more creative than it used to be. It’s more open to different storytelling… and all this is changing greatly for the talent.”
MOVIES
Screendaily

FYC Screenings: Netherlands Oscar submission ‘No Not Hesitate’

As part of our 2021-22 FYC Awards Screening programme, focused on the awards race, Screen is hosting an online screening of Netherlands entry Do Not Hesitate on December 7. Tribeca premiere Do Not Hesitate is the second feature from Venezuela-born director Shariff Korver, after his 2014 debut The Intruder, which premiered at Toronto.
WORLD
Screendaily

Rising star Suzy Bemba joins Yorgos Lanthimos’s ‘Poor Things’ (exclusive)

Rising star Suzy Bemba has joined Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo on Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things for Searchlight Pictures and Film4 with production in Europe expected to wrap by mid-December. Bemba stars in Cecile Ducrocq’s French series L’Opéra from OCS set against the high-stakes dance world of the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Divine#Icelandic#A24#Swedish#Go To Sheep#Nordic
Variety

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline to Star in Apple Thriller Series ‘Disclaimer’ From Alfonso Cuarón

Apple has ordered a thriller series that hails from Alfonso Cuarón with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline set to star, Variety has learned. The show is titled “Disclaimer” and is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Awkwafina Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Awkwafina, coming off a leading turn in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is joining Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield. Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans. Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality...
MOVIES
Deadline

Vincent Gallo Returns To Acting In The Daily Wire Movie ‘Shut In’

Cult and controversial actor-director Vincent Gallo is returning to acting after a near decade-long absence from features. Quietly, Gallo took on one of the lead roles in D.J. Caruso’s (xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Disturbia) movie thriller Shut In, which is the first original movie from conservative media outlet-turned film producer The Daily Wire, which just revealed the casting. The project marks Gallo’s first feature acting role since 2013 film The Human Trust. The actor-filmmaker, now 60, is best known for directing controversial indie movie The Brown Bunny (2003) with Chloe Sevigny and Christina Ricci starrer Buffalo 66 (1998). In 2010 he won the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Oscars Standings as November Ends and ‘West Side Story’ Arrives

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) King Richard (Warner Bros., Nov. 19, trailer) Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) The Power of the Dog...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Snow leopard doc ‘The Velvet Queen’ secures UK-Ireland deal (exclusive)

Modern Films has secured UK and Ireland rights to French documentary The Velvet Queen (La Panthère des Neiges), which debuted at Cannes and played in the Best of Fests section at International Documentary Film Festival (IDFA) this week. The UK distributor plans to release the feature theatrically in early 2022.
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall Join Christian Bale in Netflix’s ‘The Pale Blue Eye’

The Christian Bale and Harry Melling Gothic horror-thriller The Pale Blue Eye from director Scott Cooper and Netflix has added Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall and Timothy Spall to the cast. The film, which focuses on an attempt to solve a series of murders that took place at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1830, also unveiled an ensemble cast that includes Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney and Hadley Robinson. Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan will also star. Scott Cooper adapted the screenplay for The Pale...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Alfonso Cuarón Reunites with Emmanuel Lubezki for TV Series Starring Cate Blanchett

Alfonso Cuarón has set his directorial return with “Disclaimer,” a television series adaptation of Renee Knight’s novel of the same name. The project, Cuarón’s first directing effort since “Roma,” is set up at Apple and is the first series to be greenlit under the deal between the filmmaker and Apple that was first announced in 2019. Cuarón will write, direct, and executive produce the entire series, which has Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline attached to headline. The project is Cuarón’s first TV series since the 2014 NBC series “Believe,” which aired only 12 episodes before being canceled. Apple’s official synopsis...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro Eager to Resurrect ‘Mountains of Madness’ at Netflix: ‘Smaller, Weirder’ Version

“At the Mountains of Madness” has long been Guillermo del Toro’s unmade passion project, and it turns out it’s not dead just yet. During an interview on “The Kingcast” podcast, del Toro revealed that “Mountains” was one of the first projects he presented to Netflix after he signed a multi-year deal with the streamer in 2020. As the filmmaker said, “Take a wild guess which were the first projects I presented, you know? I went through the cupboard and found ‘Monte Cristo’ and ‘Mountains of Madness.’ Those were a couple of the ones I presented first.” Del Toro has long wanted...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Tragedy Of Macbeth’ Set For One-Day Screening Event At Imax Theaters Worldwide

Oscar winner Joel Coen’s latest film The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Imax theaters worldwide on December 5 as part of a special one-day event, ahead of its release in select theaters on December 25, and its global debut on Apple TV+ on January 14, Apple announced today. Screenings at select theaters in North America, as part of “Shakespeare At the Cinema An Imax Event,” will be followed by a live Q&A with the writer-director and actor-producer Frances McDormand, which will be livestreamed from AMC Lincoln Square in New York City. Coen’s take on William Shakespeare’s classic 17th century play, Macbeth, watches as Denzel Washington’s Scottish lord is convinced by a trio of witches that he will become the next King of Scotland, subsequently conspiring to seize power, with the help of his wife, Lady Macbeth (McDormand). Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, Brendan Gleeson, Moses Ingram and Kathryn Hunter round out the cast of the black-and-white drama, from Apple Original Films and A24, which Coen and McDormand produced with Robert Graf. Information on theaters participating in the special Macbeth event, as well as showtimes, can be found here.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy