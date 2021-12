San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is one of the air gateways to Asia for traffic from the United States. As both an airline hub targeting connections and the largest international airport when considering nonstop service near Silicon Valley, a booming tech and business hub with a lot of business demand to Asia, the airport is only growing in might. While traffic to Asia is currently down due to travel restrictions and the global crisis, that has not stopped airlines from flying to Asia from San Francisco.

LIFESTYLE ・ 20 HOURS AGO