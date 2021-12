To start off 2021, League of Legends are bringing out skins for a lot of champions that have not had many in the past few years. They also continue to add to skin lines. Debonair 2.0 is the next line to come to League of Legends and it is a continuation of the original Debonair skins. The champions getting new skins are Brand, Draven, LeBlanc, Leona, Malzahar, Master Yi and Zed. Here is a look at the new Debonair 2.0 Skins coming to League of Legends.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO