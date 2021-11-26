ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crispy prawn chow mein recipe

By John Gregory-Smith
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this Cantonese-style prawn chow mein, the fragrant prawns are served on crispy fried egg noodles that soak up the sauce and add a brilliant crunch. 180g Chinese leaf or white cabbage, finely chopped. Method. Cook the egg noodles in a large pan of boiling water for 3-4 minutes,...

