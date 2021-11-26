DIY Social

Want to make a statement in any bedroom? Make this DIY headboard that allows you to create custom messages and designs that change whenever you want!. If you are a regular around here, you already know that we are finally turning our attention to our guest room. If you missed the post where I shared my design plan for our guest room, you can check that out here. You may notice that there was no bed included on that design board. That was on purpose! It's because we planned all along to make a DIY headboard. And since this type of headboard is an original idea that popped into my head one day, I couldn't include an inspiration photo like I would normally do.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO