Tyra Banks has accumulated quite the real-estate portfolio over the years. The former America’s Next Top Model host closed on a Malibu home in January for $4.7 million, and she has sold a handful of properties in the Los Angeles area, too, including an $8.9 million residence in the Palisades that she originally purchased for $7.35 million. Now the model appears to be flipping again in the same tony neighborhood. This time around she’s listing a contemporary home that she has owned for three years; yours for $7.8 million. The home is 6,160 square feet with five beds and six baths. The...

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO