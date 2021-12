Chelsea didn’t lose their momentum after the international break and restart their campaign against Leicester with an emphatic 3-0 win. Right from the 1st minute, Tuchel’s men were pressing high to score and Chelsea get their 1st goal in the 14th minute by Chilwell’s corner courtesy of header by Rudiger. Then Kante joins the party and scores to give Chelsea 2-0 lead in 28th minute itself. In the 1st half, Leicester had some half chances to score but it was denied by offside but in 2nd half, Chelsea dominated the game completely and in the end, substitute Pulisic scored to give 3-0 win away from home.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO