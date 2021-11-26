ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinara Capital launches myKinara mobile app for MSME collateral-free loans

Cover picture for the articleBengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kinara Capital, a fast-growing fintech, recently launched myKinara mobile app that comes with a simple 3-step process and is a first-of-its-kind in the unsecured MSME business lending space. Leveraging years of Kinara's proprietary data-driven AI/ML-based credit decisioning, the myKinara app now makes the...

Aviation Week

Volocopter Partners With South Korean Mobility App

On the heels of flight demonstrators at Seoul’s Gimpo and Incheon international airports, air taxi developer Volocopter has partnered with South Korea’s largest mobility service provider, Kakao Mobility, to conduct an urban air mobility (UAM) feasibility study. Under the memorandum of understanding... Subscription Required. Volocopter Partners With South Korean Mobility...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

CoinSmart launches its trading app

CoinSmart has announced the official launch of its new mobile trading app for iOS and Android devices. The mobile app streamlines the onboarding, digital asset buying, selling and trading process, while providing customers access to many of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market. To coincide with the app’s official...
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
inputmag.com

Brave launches free in-browser crypto wallet, with mobile support to come

Brave, the popular privacy-forward alt-browser, is now offering to streamline your digital life even further. Earlier this week, the company announced the introduction of Brave Wallet, a cryptocurrency storage system built into the desktop version of the browser itself, allowing users to utilize Web3 decentralized apps (dApps) without the need for additional plugins or extensions. Brave also promises that a mobile version of the wallet is coming in the near future.
TECHNOLOGY
coingeek.com

Nigeria’s eNaira mobile app sees 500,000 downloads weeks after launch

Close to half a million Nigerians have downloaded the eNaira mobile wallet app since its debut, the country’s central bank has revealed. A spokesperson for the bank further announced that over 78,000 merchants worldwide have enrolled for payments in the merchant’s wallet. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been...
TECHNOLOGY
crowdfundinsider.com

Canada’s CoinSmart Financial Inc. Announces Launch of Mobile Trading App for iOS, Android

which claims to be one of Canada’s leading digital asset trading platforms, has announced the launch of its mobile trading app for iOS and Android devices. The new mobile app aims to improve the onboarding, digital asset purchasing, selling, and trading process while offering clients quick access to widely-used digital currencies available in the market.
CELL PHONES
cryptonews.com

PrimeXBT Launches New iOS Mobile App

Disclaimer: The following article is part of Cryptonews Deals Series and was written as a promotional article in collaboration with the sponsor of this offer. If your company has an exclusive promotion that you would like to share with our readers, we invite you to reach out to us. Let’s build together.
CELL PHONES
Cell Phones
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

FoodMaxx Launches New Money-Saving Mobile App

FoodMaxx has unveiled a new mobile app that seeks to offer shoppers solutions for bigger savings throughout its 53 stores in California’s Bay Area and Central Valley. The new app is intuitive, easy to use and provides shoppers with digital coupons and special offers to increase savings, says the Modesto, Calif.-based company.
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Ecobank Mobile App available in 33 African countries

Pan-African banking conglomerate Ecobank has released a new version of its Ecobank mobile app that allows customers access to online banking 24/7. The app helps clients manage their accounts, make payments, send money, pay for services, and perform other transactions across all 33 African countries where the Ecobank group is present. The novelty of the app is that it banks all payments in one user-friendly online ecosystem, meeting all clients’ needs in terms of payments.
WORLD
finextra.com

AJ Bell to launch commission-free investment app

Manchester-based AJ Bell is to launch an app-only commission-free investing platform with an annual charge of just 0.15%. The new service, called Dodl by AJ Bell, will compete with the lowest cost investment platforms in the market, offering jargon-free access to an Individual Savings Account (ISA), Lifetime ISA, Pension and General Investment Account. For a monmthly fee of £1, users will be able to set up regular investments and consolidate existing ISAs and pensions onto the platform.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Smart Grows Global Team with Group Director of M&A Hire

Paul Toon joins Smart as plans for US-based and international M&A activity ramps up. NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Smart, a leading global retirement technology provider, announced that Paul Toon has joined the company as the Group Director of M&A, a newly created role. Paul will be responsible for overseeing and executing all aspects of acquisition globally.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Union Health Secy writes to Maharashtra on COVID-19 guidelines for international passengers, asks it to align with Centre

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 (ANI): Amid the threat of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday has written to the Maharashtra government stating that the state's guidelines on RTPC tests and quarantine of international passengers was "in divergence" with the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

India must tell its own story, says Jamaican MP

By Saurabh TrivediNew Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Member of Sri Lankan Parliament Jeevan Kumaravel who is part of a delegation from eight countries that has arrived in India to see the functioning of Indian democracy said that he observed that farmers are given first importance in the country. The...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

New COVID variant: Odisha CM holds review meeting

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik held a review meeting with senior government officials and district administration on emerging COVID situation due to new variant, said a press release. During the review meeting, Patnaik stated that "The World Health Organisation has warned that the new virus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
yourmoney.com

Santander online banking and mobile app down this morning

The problems affected both online banking and the bank’s mobile app, with customers reporting being unable to log in and make payments. Some customers also said they were unable to make card payments or withdraw cash from ATMs. Issues logged with outage tracker Down Detector peaked at about 6.14am with...
CELL PHONES

