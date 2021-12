Starting today, Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) robotaxi business, called Apollo, can charge fees for passengers taking one of its 67 self-driving cars in Beijing. It's the first time a large city in China has allowed companies to charge the public for robotaxi rides, and sets the stage for other cities like Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou to do the same. So far, Baidu can only offer public robotaxi rides when a safety driver is accompanying passengers, but expects that to change in the next year or two.

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO