The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell rather hard on Tuesday as the US dollar shot much higher. Concerns about demand going forward are being expressed, an the fact that the very currency that the contract is priced in rises, it means less of that currency is needed to buy it. That being said, we have the OPEC meeting over the next couple of days, and that will have a major influence on where this goes next.

