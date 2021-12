A Chinese company called Moore Threads has recently announced that it has become the first national company to introduce a domestic, "fully featured" GPU solution. The company reportedly tapped most of its core engineering team from Nvidia, with the usual suspects (Microsoft, Intel, Arm, and others) also being headhunted for the engineering talent that makes up the company's roster. "Moore Threads" is more than an interesting naming choice - the company's website does promise "double the number of concurrent threads every two years."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO