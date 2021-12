Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires overnight lane closures on the interstate. Weather permitting, crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). This continues the ongoing work to widen the Interstate, and lane closures will be periodically utilized December 1-31, excluding the Christmas holiday December 23 through December 27 and the New Year holiday December 31 through January 3, 2022. Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work.

BENTON, AR ・ 10 HOURS AGO