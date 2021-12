Think of the Whiskey Sour as a citrusy version of the Old Fashioned. Fresh lemon juice makes it the perfect complement to sunny, Southern-fried days and the kind of humidity they invented cornstarch for. Although the earliest printed recipe (in Jerry Thomas’ 1862 tome, The Bartenders Guide) doesn’t call for egg whites, many bartenders add them in—including Shae Minnillo, a bartender at Manolito in New Orleans, who concocted this version of a Whiskey Sour. "This is the marriage between a Whiskey Sour and a Bramble," says Minnillo. "A touch of blackberry will play off the whiskey without making the drink more complicated. It’s a lovely addition to a tried and true classic."

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO